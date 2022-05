Though not as common as face acne, scalp acne — and the pain, itching, and inflammation that can come along with it — can be just as frustrating to deal with. "Scalp acne will appear very similar to acne on other areas of the body with red bumps and pustules," dermatologist Elyse Love tells Elite Daily. When it comes to treating the condition, the first course of action should be switching out your shampoo. According to Dr. Love, the best shampoos for scalp acne contain pyrithione zinc or salicylic acid. "Pyrithione zinc is antibacterial and antifungal to help decrease breakouts," she explains, adding, "salicylic acid helps to exfoliate the scalp and decrease oiliness to prevent clogged pores."

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO