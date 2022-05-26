ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder Police Arrest 14-Year-Old In Connection To Threats Of Violence Made Against Casey Middle School

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder arrested a teenager in connection with threats of violence made against Casey Middle School, as well as other threats of violence. The 14-year-old male was arrested on Wednesday.

Officers began their investigation on Tuesday morning and coordinated with the Boulder Valley School District to provide an increased police presence around the school. The threats specifically targeted the middle school’s continuation celebrations scheduled for Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PL0Li_0frL4O2N00

(credit: CBS)

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office assisted with a search warrant on the teen’s home in Superior. He was arrested on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property and a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions. He was taken into custody about 6 p.m. Wednesday.

“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday. We take every threat seriously and our officers and detectives worked overnight with the FBI Denver Field Office and the District Attorney’s Office following up on these tips to make this arrest. I’m proud of the work they did to keep our community safe,” Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said in a statement.

Anyone with any information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective E. Burke at 303-441-4483 reference case 22-4890. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/ .

Plumb Joy
4d ago

No details, why is transparency so hard for law enforcement specifically, why do people have to FOIA for information. They work for us.

