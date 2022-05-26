ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risks to Tesla stock are piling up and investors should prepare for less upside ahead as 'disruption from inside' and a wave of negative headlines weigh on shares, says Jefferies

By Carla Mozée
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk walks in front of a Model Y image in Shanghai. Aly Song/Reuters
  • Jefferies cut its price target on Tesla to $1,050 from $1,250 on Thursday, seeing less upside to the EV maker's stock.
  • The investment bank said it's "witnessing an uncomfortable pile up of negative news" surrounding Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
  • Tesla shares have lost more than 30% this year but gained ground during Thursday's session.

