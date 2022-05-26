ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

CNN host presses Texas Republican: "Use that same blueprint that you used for your abortion law"

By Jon Skolnik
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota on Wednesday went to bat against a Texas state Republican over the legislature's unwillingness to protect children from gun violence when it has eagerly protected the lives of the "unborn" with sweeping abortion restrictions.

"What we want to know is what your solution is," Camerota told state Rep. James White in an interview "We've all seen how quickly and creatively Texas – your local legislature – can act when it wants to, say, protect the unborn embryo. Why not act with that alacrity to protect living, breathing 10-year-olds in this school behind me?"

Camerota was referencing Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where nineteen children and two adults were murdered by an 18-year-old Salvador Ramos with two semi-automatic assault rifles, which he acquired in the state legally.

"Use that same blueprint that you used for your abortion law. Make there be waiting periods, make them have to come back to the scene more than once. Make them have to answer questions. Why can't you protect living 10-year-olds?"

Responding to Camerota's question, White said, "We have this thing called the Constitution."

"What we really need to be looking at is – whether it's in Buffalo, whether it's in Uvalde – is these young men, for some reason, that have some very disturbed emotional state," White added. "We need to look at our mental health system."

White's comments fall in line with the Republican talking point that gun violence can be curbed with stronger mental health programs, which incidentally, the GOP have historically gutted. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, for instance, recently refused to expand Medicaid, limiting mental healthcare options for seniors and low-income Americans.

"There's no evidence there's a mental health issue here sir," CNN co-host Victor Blackwell pushed back. "The governor has said there is no known connection to mental health illness."

Being "deranged is a state of mental health," White argued.

"We always look at the firearms. But at the end of the day, we're gonna look at the people who do these acts, we're gonna convict them, and we're gonna punish them," White said.

Later in the interview, White offered the apparent solution that Texas lawmakers would "convict" and "punish" perpetrators of mass violence like Ramos, suggesting that the threat of jail time would adequately preclude more shootings.

But Camerota interrupted the legislator, pointing out that Ramos can't be convicted because "he was killed."

"He was killed, along with nineteen children in the school behind me," she added.

While Texas has been loath to pass any meaningful gun reform, it has been incredibly productive in demolishing reproductive rights. Last September, the state instituted a near-total abortion ban that prohibits abortion after six weeks into pregnancy, well before many people know they are even pregnant.

Comments / 68

Roger Jasso
4d ago

Please Stop the unwanted babies suffering from all kinds of abuse!! Why a thousands or more of unwanted children are still waiting to be adopted in the foster homes?? Without love is worse than the abortion!!

Reply(2)
20
The Pennsyltuckian
4d ago

"We need to look at our mental health system." Problem is, every time Republicans look at it, they try to get rid of it. 🙄

Reply(16)
40
Patrick Wall
4d ago

The Difference here, The Age Law, 21yo, to legally drink in Texas, compared to the Age to Legally Purchase Firearms in Texas, 18yo.

Reply(11)
12
Salon

How Republicans are making excuses for mass shootings

Republicans' "solutions" to mass shootings are meant to make you feel helpless

After the shooting in Uvalde, TX on Tuesday, the Republican response has been so glib and cold-hearted that one has to wonder if they want people to hate them. Despite perfunctory rhetoric denouncing the shooting, Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas's overall message could be summed up as the shrug emoji. "More people shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas," he argued. He added some boilerplate Republican language about "mental health," even though everyone knows he is actively fighting to take away mental health care. Sen. Ted Cruz was equally facile, sneering that it was "crass" of Democrats to be angry and victim-blaming the school for having more than one door (yes, he said this). He also insisted that "armed law enforcement on the campus" is the answer, even though there were already multiple armed police officers on the scene who stayed outside the school while parents begged them to charge in and rescue the kids. Tucker Carlson of Fox News, of course, only speaks in Smarmy Jerk so he really leaned into the "there's nothing to be done" message Wednesday night. "A person who is intent on committing violence is very hard to stop," he claimed, adding that neither "act of Congress" nor "gun control" will do a thing to stop it. In reality, of course, international data shows the opposite, gun control is very effective at stopping gun violence.
