What's free on the Epic Games Store right now?
As it did in 2020 and 2021, the Epic Games Store is giving away free games each week in 2022. That's right, completely free! No strings attached, except the one tied to Epic's storefront.
Even if you don't plan on playing these free offerings anytime soon, you might as well login and add them to your library if you've got an Epic Store account. Keep checking in here to see what's free right now and what's coming in the future. We've also listed the full history of Epic's giveaways, so you can see what's already been given away.
Epic Store free games right now
We're on the usual weekly schedule now for Epic's freebies, so keep an eye out for each week's new free choices.
Epic Games Store: What's free until June 9
June 2 - June 9, 2022: Wolfenstein: The New Order
There's never a better time than now to fight fascism. But if you're protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz and they're rebooting the classic Nazi-shootin' of Wolfenstein, then an alternate-history 1960's is an acceptable backup timeslot, I guess. Particularly when it's free.
Epic Games Store free games: What's coming next?
June 9 - June 16, 2022: A mystery game!
Epic free games List 2022
The Epic free games history
Did you miss a good deal by a few days, or months? Can't remember if a game has been offered in the past? Worry not, here's a complete list of previous free game offers from Epic for posterity.
- May 26 - June 2, 2022: BioShock: The Collection
- May 19 - May 26, 2022: Borderlands 3
- May 12 - May 19, 2022: Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Redout: Enhanced Edition
- May 5 - May 12, 2022: Terraforming Mars
- Apr 28 - May 5, 2022 : Paradigm, Just Die Already
- Apr 21 - Apr 28, 2022: Amnesia Rebirth, Riverbond
- Apr 14 - Apr 21, 2022 : XCOM 2, Insurmountable
- Apr 07 - Apr 14, 2022 : Rogue Legacy, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Mar 31 - April 7, 2022: Total War: Warhammer, City of Brass
- Mar 24 - Mar 31, 2022 : Demon's Tilt
- Mar 17 - Mar 24, 2022 : In Sound Mind
- Mar 10 - Mar 17, 2022 : Cities: Skylines
- Mar 3 - Mar 10, 2022 : Centipede: Recharged & Black Widow: Recharged
- Mar 3 - Mar 10, 2022 : Dauntless (Epic Slayer Kit)
- Feb 24 - Mar 3, 2022 : Cris Tales
- Feb 17 - Feb 24, 2022 : Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Feb 10 - Feb 17, 2022 : Windbound
- Feb 3 - Feb 10, 2022 : Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Jan 27 - Feb 3, 2022 : DAEMON X MACHINA
- Jan 20 - Jan 27, 2022 : Relicta
- Jan 13 - Jan 20, 2022 : Galactic Civilizations 3
- Jan 6 - Jan 13, 2022 : Gods Will Fall
Epic free games List 2021
- Dec 30, 2021: Tomb Raider Trilogy
- Dec 29, 2021 : Salt and Sanctuary
- Dec 28, 2021: Moving Out
- Dec 27, 2021: Mages of Mystralia
- Dec 26, 2021: Control
- Dec 25, 2021: Prey
- Dec 24, 2021: Pathfinder: Kingmaker
- Dec 23, 2021: Vampyr
- Dec 22, 2021 : Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden
- Dec 21, 2021 : Second Extinction
- Dec 20, 2021 : Loop Hero
- Dec 19, 2021 : The Vanishing of Ethan Carter
- Dec 18, 2021: Remnant: From the Ashes
- Dec 17, 2021: Neon Abyss
- Dec 16, 2021: Shenmue 3
- Dec 9, - Dec 16, 2021 : Prison Architect
- Dec 9, - Dec 16, 2021 : Godfall Challenger Edition
- Dec 2 - Dec 9, 2021 : Dead by Daylight
- Dec 2 - Dec 9, 2021 : while True: learn()
- Nov 25 - Dec 2, 2021 : Antstream - Epic Welcome Pack
- Nov 25 - Dec 2, 2021 : The Hunter: Call of the Wild
- Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : Guild of Dungeoneering
- Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION
- Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)
- Nov 11 - Nov 18, 2021 : Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack
- Nov 9 - Nov 16, 2021 : Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure
- Nov 4 - Nov 11, 2021 : Aven Colony
- Oct 28 - Nov 4, 2021 : DARQ: Complete Edition
- Oc 21 - Oc 28, 2021 : Among the Sleep
- Oct 14 - Oct 21, 2021 : Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse
- Oct 7 - Oct 14, 2021 : PC Building Simulator
- Sep 30 - Oct 7, 2021 : Europa Universalis IV
- Sep 23 - Sep 30, 2021 : The Escapists
- Sep 16 - Sep 23, 2021 : Tharsis
- Sep 16 - Sep 23, 2021 : Speed Brawl
- Sep 9 - Sep 16, 2021 : Sheltered
- Sep 2 - Sep 9, 2021 : Yoku's Island Express
- Aug 26 - Sep 2, 2021 : Saints Row: The Third Remastered
- Aug 26 - Sep 2, 2021 : Automachef
- Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2021 : Yooka-Laylee
- Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2021 : Void Bastards
- Aug 12 - Aug 19, 2021 : Rebel Galaxy
- Aug 5 - Aug 12, 2021 : Minit
- Aug 5 - Aug 12, 2021 : A Plague Tale: Innocence
- Jul 29 - Aug 5, 2021 : Train Sim World 2
- Jul 29 - Aug 5, 2021 : Mothergunship
- Jul 22 - Jul 29, 2021 : Verdun
- Jul 22 - Jul 29, 2021 : Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Jul 15 - Jul 22, 2021 : Obduction
- Jul 15 - Jul 22, 2021 : Offworld Trading Company
- Jul 8 - Jul 15, 2021 : Ironcast
- Jul 8 - Jul 15, 2021 : Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- Jul 1 - Jul 8, 2021 : The Spectrum Retreat
- Jun 24 - Jul 1, 2021 : Sonic Mania
- Jun 24 - Jul 1, 2021 : Horizon Chase Turbo
- Jun 17 - Jun 24, 2021 : Overcooked 2
- Jun 17 - Jun 24, 2021 : Hell is other demons
- Jun 10 - Jun 17, 2021 : Control
- Jun 3 - Jun 10, 2021 : Frostpunk
- May 27 - Jun 3, 2021 : Among Us
- May 20 - May 27, 2021 : NBA 2K21
- May 13 - May 20, 2021 : The Lion's Song
- May 6 - May 13, 2021 : Pine
- Apr 29 - May 6, 2021 : Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms
- Apr 22 - Apr 29, 2021 : Alien: Isolation
- Apr 22 - Apr 29, 2021 : Hand Of Fate 2
- Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : Deponia: The Complete Journey
- Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth
- Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : The First Tree
- Apr 8 - Apr 15, 2021 : 3 out of 10: Season Two
- Apr 1 - Apr 8, 2021 : Tales of the Neon Sea
- Mar 25 - Apr 1, 2021 : Creature in the Well
- Mar 18 - Mar 25, 2021 : The Fall
- Mar 11 - Mar 18, 2021 : Surviving Mars
- Mar 4 - Mar 11, 2021 : Wargame: Red Dragon
- Feb 25 - Mar 4, 2021 : Sunless Sea
- Feb 18 - Feb 25, 2021 : Rage 2
- Feb 18 - Feb 25, 2021 : Absolute Drift
- Febr 11 - Feb 18, 2021 : Halcyon 6
- Feb 4 - Feb 11, 2021 : Metro: Last Light Redux
- Feb 4 - Feb 11, 2021 : For The King
- Jan 28 - Feb 4, 2021 : Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Jan 21 - Jan 28, 2021 : Galactic Civilizations 3
- Jan 14 - Jan 21, 2021 : Star Wars Battlefront 2
- Jan 7 - Jan 14, 2021 : Crying Suns
Epic free games List 2020
- Dec 31, 2020 - Jan 7 2021 : Jurassic World Evolution
- December 30, 2020 : Torchlight 2
- December 29, 2020 : Solitairica
- December 28, 2020 : Stranded Deep
- December 27, 2020 : Night In The Woods
- December 26, 2020 : My Time At Portia
- December 25, 2020 : Darkest Dungeon
- December 24, 2020 : Inside
- December 23, 2020 : Tropico 5
- December 22, 2020 : Metro: Redux
- December 21, 2020 : Alien Isolation
- December, 20, 2020 : Defense Grid: The Awakening
- December 19, 2020 : The Long Dark
- December 18, 2020 : Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- December 17, 2020 : Cities: Skylines
- Dec 10 - Dec17, 2020 : Pillars of Eternity
- Dec 10 - Dec 17, 2020 : Tyranny
- Dec 3 - Dec 10, 2020 : Cave Story+
- Nov 26 - Dec 3, 2020 : MudRunner
- Nov 19 - Nov 26, 2020 : Elite: Dangerous
- Nov 19 - Nov 26, 2020 : The World Next Door
- Nov 12 - Nov 19, 2020 : The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia
- Nov 5 - Nov 12, 2020 : Dungeons 3
- Oct 29 - Nov 5, 2020 : Blair Witch
- Oct 29 - Nov 5, 2020 : Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered
- Oct 22 - Oct 29, 2020 : Layers Of Fear 2
- Oct 22 - Oct 29, 2020 : Costume Quest 2
- Oct 15 - Oct 22, 2020 : Kingdom: New Lands
- Oct 15 - Oct 22, 2020 : Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs
- Oct 8 - Oct 15, 2020 : Rising Storm 2: Vietnam
- Oct 8 - Oct 15, 2020 : Abzu
- Oct 1 - Oct 8, 2020 : Pikuniku
- Sep 24 - Oct 1, 2020 : RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition
- Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Watch Dogs 2
- Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Stick It To The Man!
- Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Football Manager 2020
- Sep 10 - Sep 17, 2020 : Railway Empire
- Sep 10 - Sep 17, 2020 : Where The Water Tastes Like Wine
- Sep 3 - Sep 10, 2020 : Into The Breach
- Aug 27 - Sep 3, 2020 : Shadowrun Collection
- Aug 27 - Sep 3, 2020 : Hitman
- Aug 20 - Aug 27, 2020 : God's Trigger
- Aug 20 - Aug 27, 2020 : Enter The Gungeon
- Aug 13 - Aug 20, 2020 : Remnant: From the Ashes
- Aug 13 - Aug 20, 2020 : The Alto Collection
- August 13, 2020 : A Total War Saga: Troy
- Aug 6 - Aug 13, 2020 : Wilmot's Warehouse
- Aug 6 - Aug 13, 2020 : 3 Out of 10 Episode 1
- Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : 20XX
- Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP
- Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : Barony
- Jul 23 - Jul 30, 2020 : Next Up Hero
- Jul 23 - Jul 30, 2020 : Tacoma
- Jul 16 - Jul 23, 2020 : Torchlight II
- Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition
- Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : Killing Floor 2
- Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : The Escapists 2
- Jul 2 - Jul 9, 2020 : Hue
- Jun 25 - Jul 2, 2020 : Stranger Things 3: The Game
- Jun 25 - Jul 2, 2020 : AER: Memories of Old
- Jun 18 - Jun 25, 2020 : Pathway
- Jun 11 - Jun 18, 2020 : Ark: Survival Evolved
- Jun 11 - Jun 18, 2020 : Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection
- Jun 4 - Jun 11, 2020 : Overcooked
- May 28 - Jun 4, 2020 : Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- May 21 - May 28, 2020 : Civilization 6
- May 14 - May 21, 2020 : Grand Theft Auto 5
- May 7 - May 14, 2020 : Death Coming
- Apr 30 - May 7, 2020 : Crashlands
- Apr 30 - May 7, 2020 : Amnesia: The Dark Descent
- Apr 23 - Apr 30, 2020 : For The King
- Apr 16 - Apr 23, 2020 : Wheels of Aurelia
- Apr 16 - Apr 23, 2020 : Just Cause 4
- Apr 9 - Apr 16, 2020 : Close to the Sun
- Apr 9 - Apr 16, 2020 : Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
- Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Drawful 2
- Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Gone Home
- Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Hob
- Apr 1 - Apr 8, 2020 : Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Mar 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : World War z
- Ma 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : Torment x Punisher
- Mar 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : Figment
- Mar 19 - Mar 26, 2020 : The Stanley Parable
- Mar 19 - Mar 26, 2020 : Watch Dogs
- Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : Mutazione
- Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : A Short Hike
- Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : Anodyne 2
- Mar 5 - Mar 12, 2020 : GoNNER
- Mar 5 - Mar 12, 2020 : Offworld Trading Company
- Feb 27 - Mar 5, 2020 : Inner Space
- Feb 20 - Feb 27, 2020 : Faeria
- Feb 20 - Feb 27, 2020 : Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Feb 13 - Feb 20, 2020 : Aztez
- Feb 13 - Feb 20, 2020 : Kingdom Come: Deliverance
- Feb 5 - Feb 13, 2020 : Carcassonne
- Feb 6 - Feb 13, 2020 : Ticket To Ride
- Jan 30 - Feb 6, 2020 : Farming Simulator 19
- Jan 23 - Jan 30, 2020 : The Bridge
- Jan 16 - Jan 23, 2020 : Horace
- Jan 9 - Jan 16, 2020 : Sundered: Eldritch Edition
- Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition
- Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Steep
Epic free games List 2019
- Dec 31, 2019 - Jan 1, 2020 : Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
- Dec 30 - Dec 31, 2019 : Hello Neighbor
- Dec 29 - Dec 30, 2019 : Talos Principle
- Dec 28 - Dec 29, 2019 : Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun
- Dec 27 - Dec 28, 2019 : Hyper Light Drifter
- Dec 26 - Dec 27, 2019 : FTL: Faster Than Light
- Dec 25 - Dec 26, 2019 : Totally Accurate Battle Simulator
- Dec 24 - Dec 25, 2019 : Celeste
- Dec 23 - Dec 24, 2019 : Ape Out
- Dec 22 - Dec 23, 2019 : Little Inferno
- Dec 21 - Dec 22, 2019 : Superhot
- Dec 20 - Dec 21, 2019 : Towerfall Ascension
- Dec 19 - Dec 20, 2019 : Into The Breach
- Dec 12 - Dec 19, 2019 : The Escapists
- Dec 12 - Dec 19, 2019 : The Wolf Among Us
- Dec 6 - Dec 12, 2019 : Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Nov 29 - Dec 6, 2019 : Rayman Legends
- Nov 21 - Nov 29, 2019 : Bad North
- Nov 14 - Nov 21, 2019 : The Messenger
- Nov 7 - Nov 14, 2019 : Nuclear Throne
- Nov 7 - Nov 14, 2019 : Ruiner
- Oct 31 - Nov 7, 2019 : SOMA
- Oct 31 - Nov 7, 2019 : Costume Quest
- Oct 24 - Oct 31, 2019 : Q.U.B.E.2
- Oct 24 - Oct 31, 2019 : Layers of Fear
- Oct 17 - Oct 24, 2019 : Observer
- Oct 17 - Oct 24, 2019 : Alan Wake: American Nightmare
- Oct 10 - Oct 17, 2019 : Surviving Mars
- Oct 3 - Oct 10, 2019 : Minit
- Sep 26 - Oct 3, 2019 : Everything
- Sep 26 - Oct 3, 2019 : Metro 2033 Redux
- Sep 19 - Sep 26, 2019 : Batman: Arkham Collection
- Sep 19 - Sep 26, 2019 : Lego Batman Trilogy
- Sep 12 - Sep 19, 2019 : Conarium
- Sep 5 - Sep 12, 2019 : The End Is Nigh
- Sep 5 - Sep 12, 2019 : Abzu
- Aug 29 - Sep 5, 2019 : Celeste
- Aug 29 - Sep 5, 2019 : Inside
- Aug 22 - Aug 29, 2019 : Fez
- Aug 15 - Aug 22, 2019 : Hyper Light Drifter
- Aug 15 - Aug 22, 2019 : Mutant Year Zero: Road To Eden
- Aug 8 - Aug 15, 2019 : GNOG
- Aug 2 - Aug 9, 2019 : For Honor
- Aug 2 - Aug 9, 2019 : Alan Wake
- Jul 25 - Aug 2, 2019 : Moonlighter
- Jul 25 - Aug 2, 2019 : This War of Mine
- Jul 18 - Jul 25, 2019 : Limbo
- Jul 11 - Jul 18, 2019 : Torchlight
- Jul 4 - Jul 11, 2019 : Overcooked
- Jun 27 - Jul 4, 2019 : Last Day of June
- Jun 20 - Jun 27, 2019 : Rebel Galaxy
- Jun 13 - Jun 20, 2019 : Enter The Gungeon
- Jun 6 - Jun 13, 2019 : Kingdom New Lands
- May 30 - Jun 6, 2019 : City of Brass
- May 23 - May 30, 2019 : Rime
- May 16 - May 30, 2019 : Stories Untold
- May 2 - May 16, 2019 : World of Goo
- Apr 18 - May 2, 2019 : Transistor
- Apr 4 - Apr 18, 2019 : The Witness
- Mar 21 - Apr 4, 2019 : Oxenfree
- Mar 7 - Mar 21, 2019 : Slime Rancher
- Feb 21 - Mar 7, 2019 : Thimbleweed Park
- Feb 7 - Feb 21, 2019 : Axiom Verge
- Jan 24 - Feb 7, 2019 : The Jackbox Party Pack
- Jan 11 - Jan 24, 2019 : What Remains of Edith Finch
- Dec 28, 2018 - Jan 10, 2019 : Super Meat Boy
- Dec 12 - Dec 27, 2018 : Subnautica
