What's free on the Epic Games Store right now?

As it did in 2020 and 2021, the Epic Games Store is giving away free games each week in 2022. That's right, completely free! No strings attached, except the one tied to Epic's storefront.

Even if you don't plan on playing these free offerings anytime soon, you might as well login and add them to your library if you've got an Epic Store account. Keep checking in here to see what's free right now and what's coming in the future. We've also listed the full history of Epic's giveaways, so you can see what's already been given away.

Epic Store free games right now

We're on the usual weekly schedule now for Epic's freebies, so keep an eye out for each week's new free choices.

Epic Games Store: What's free until June 9

(Image credit: Bethesda)

June 2 - June 9, 2022: Wolfenstein: The New Order

There's never a better time than now to fight fascism. But if you're protagonist B.J. Blazkowicz and they're rebooting the classic Nazi-shootin' of Wolfenstein, then an alternate-history 1960's is an acceptable backup timeslot, I guess. Particularly when it's free.

Epic Games Store free games: What's coming next?

June 9 - June 16, 2022: A mystery game!

Epic free games List 2022

The Epic free games history

Did you miss a good deal by a few days, or months? Can't remember if a game has been offered in the past? Worry not, here's a complete list of previous free game offers from Epic for posterity.

May 26 - June 2, 2022: BioShock: The Collection

BioShock: The Collection May 19 - May 26, 2022: Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 May 12 - May 19, 2022: Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Redout: Enhanced Edition

Prey, Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Redout: Enhanced Edition May 5 - May 12, 2022: Terraforming Mars

Terraforming Mars Apr 28 - May 5, 2022 : Paradigm, Just Die Already

: Paradigm, Just Die Already Apr 21 - Apr 28, 2022: Amnesia Rebirth, Riverbond

Amnesia Rebirth, Riverbond Apr 14 - Apr 21, 2022 : XCOM 2, Insurmountable

: XCOM 2, Insurmountable Apr 07 - Apr 14, 2022 : Rogue Legacy, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

: Rogue Legacy, The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Mar 31 - April 7, 2022: Total War: Warhammer, City of Brass

Total War: Warhammer, City of Brass Mar 24 - Mar 31, 2022 : Demon's Tilt

: Demon's Tilt Mar 17 - Mar 24, 2022 : In Sound Mind

: In Sound Mind Mar 10 - Mar 17, 2022 : Cities: Skylines

: Cities: Skylines Mar 3 - Mar 10, 2022 : Centipede: Recharged & Black Widow: Recharged

: Centipede: Recharged & Black Widow: Recharged Mar 3 - Mar 10, 2022 : Dauntless (Epic Slayer Kit)

: Dauntless (Epic Slayer Kit) Feb 24 - Mar 3, 2022 : Cris Tales

: Cris Tales Feb 17 - Feb 24, 2022 : Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

: Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Feb 10 - Feb 17, 2022 : Windbound

: Windbound Feb 3 - Feb 10, 2022 : Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair

: Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair Jan 27 - Feb 3, 2022 : DAEMON X MACHINA

: DAEMON X MACHINA Jan 20 - Jan 27, 2022 : Relicta

: Relicta Jan 13 - Jan 20, 2022 : Galactic Civilizations 3

: Galactic Civilizations 3 Jan 6 - Jan 13, 2022 : Gods Will Fall

Epic free games List 2021

Dec 30, 2021: Tomb Raider Trilogy

Tomb Raider Trilogy Dec 29, 2021 : Salt and Sanctuary

: Salt and Sanctuary Dec 28, 2021: Moving Out

Moving Out Dec 27, 2021: Mages of Mystralia

Mages of Mystralia Dec 26, 2021: Control

Control Dec 25, 2021: Prey

Prey Dec 24, 2021: Pathfinder: Kingmaker

Pathfinder: Kingmaker Dec 23, 2021: Vampyr

Vampyr Dec 22, 2021 : Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden

: Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Dec 21, 2021 : Second Extinction

: Second Extinction Dec 20, 2021 : Loop Hero

: Loop Hero Dec 19, 2021 : The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

: The Vanishing of Ethan Carter Dec 18, 2021: Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant: From the Ashes Dec 17, 2021: Neon Abyss

Neon Abyss Dec 16, 2021: Shenmue 3

Shenmue 3 Dec 9, - Dec 16, 2021 : Prison Architect

: Prison Architect Dec 9, - Dec 16, 2021 : Godfall Challenger Edition

: Godfall Challenger Edition Dec 2 - Dec 9, 2021 : Dead by Daylight

: Dead by Daylight Dec 2 - Dec 9, 2021 : while True: learn()

: while True: learn() Nov 25 - Dec 2, 2021 : Antstream - Epic Welcome Pack

: Antstream - Epic Welcome Pack Nov 25 - Dec 2, 2021 : The Hunter: Call of the Wild

: The Hunter: Call of the Wild Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : Guild of Dungeoneering

: Guild of Dungeoneering Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION

: KID A MNESIA EXHIBITION Nov 18 - Nov 25, 2021 : Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna)

: Never Alone (Kisima Ingitchuna) Nov 11 - Nov 18, 2021 : Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack

: Rogue Company Season Four Epic Pack Nov 9 - Nov 16, 2021 : Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure

: Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure Nov 4 - Nov 11, 2021 : Aven Colony

: Aven Colony Oct 28 - Nov 4, 2021 : DARQ: Complete Edition

: DARQ: Complete Edition Oc 21 - Oc 28, 2021 : Among the Sleep

: Among the Sleep Oct 14 - Oct 21, 2021 : Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse

: Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse Oct 7 - Oct 14, 2021 : PC Building Simulator

: PC Building Simulator Sep 30 - Oct 7, 2021 : Europa Universalis IV

: Europa Universalis IV Sep 23 - Sep 30, 2021 : The Escapists

: The Escapists Sep 16 - Sep 23, 2021 : Tharsis

: Tharsis Sep 16 - Sep 23, 2021 : Speed Brawl

: Speed Brawl Sep 9 - Sep 16, 2021 : Sheltered

: Sheltered Sep 2 - Sep 9, 2021 : Yoku's Island Express

: Yoku's Island Express Aug 26 - Sep 2, 2021 : Saints Row: The Third Remastered

: Saints Row: The Third Remastered Aug 26 - Sep 2, 2021 : Automachef

: Automachef Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2021 : Yooka-Laylee

: Yooka-Laylee Aug 19 - Aug 26, 2021 : Void Bastards

: Void Bastards Aug 12 - Aug 19, 2021 : Rebel Galaxy

: Rebel Galaxy Aug 5 - Aug 12, 2021 : Minit

: Minit Aug 5 - Aug 12, 2021 : A Plague Tale: Innocence

: A Plague Tale: Innocence Jul 29 - Aug 5, 2021 : Train Sim World 2

: Train Sim World 2 Jul 29 - Aug 5, 2021 : Mothergunship

: Mothergunship Jul 22 - Jul 29, 2021 : Verdun

: Verdun Jul 22 - Jul 29, 2021 : Defense Grid: The Awakening

: Defense Grid: The Awakening Jul 15 - Jul 22, 2021 : Obduction

: Obduction Jul 15 - Jul 22, 2021 : Offworld Trading Company

: Offworld Trading Company Jul 8 - Jul 15, 2021 : Ironcast

: Ironcast Jul 8 - Jul 15, 2021 : Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

: Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead Jul 1 - Jul 8, 2021 : The Spectrum Retreat

: The Spectrum Retreat Jun 24 - Jul 1, 2021 : Sonic Mania

: Sonic Mania Jun 24 - Jul 1, 2021 : Horizon Chase Turbo

: Horizon Chase Turbo Jun 17 - Jun 24, 2021 : Overcooked 2

: Overcooked 2 Jun 17 - Jun 24, 2021 : Hell is other demons

: Hell is other demons Jun 10 - Jun 17, 2021 : Control

: Control Jun 3 - Jun 10, 2021 : Frostpunk

: Frostpunk May 27 - Jun 3, 2021 : Among Us

: Among Us May 20 - May 27, 2021 : NBA 2K21

: NBA 2K21 May 13 - May 20, 2021 : The Lion's Song

: The Lion's Song May 6 - May 13, 2021 : Pine

: Pine Apr 29 - May 6, 2021 : Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms

: Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms Apr 22 - Apr 29, 2021 : Alien: Isolation

: Alien: Isolation Apr 22 - Apr 29, 2021 : Hand Of Fate 2

: Hand Of Fate 2 Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : Deponia: The Complete Journey

: Deponia: The Complete Journey Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth

: Ken Follett's The Pillars of the Earth Apr 15 - Apr 22, 2021 : The First Tree

: The First Tree Apr 8 - Apr 15, 2021 : 3 out of 10: Season Two

: 3 out of 10: Season Two Apr 1 - Apr 8, 2021 : Tales of the Neon Sea

: Tales of the Neon Sea Mar 25 - Apr 1, 2021 : Creature in the Well

: Creature in the Well Mar 18 - Mar 25, 2021 : The Fall

: The Fall Mar 11 - Mar 18, 2021 : Surviving Mars

: Surviving Mars Mar 4 - Mar 11, 2021 : Wargame: Red Dragon

: Wargame: Red Dragon Feb 25 - Mar 4, 2021 : Sunless Sea

: Sunless Sea Feb 18 - Feb 25, 2021 : Rage 2

: Rage 2 Feb 18 - Feb 25, 2021 : Absolute Drift

: Absolute Drift Febr 11 - Feb 18, 2021 : Halcyon 6

: Halcyon 6 Feb 4 - Feb 11, 2021 : Metro: Last Light Redux

: Metro: Last Light Redux Feb 4 - Feb 11, 2021 : For The King

: For The King Jan 28 - Feb 4, 2021 : Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

: Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition Jan 21 - Jan 28, 2021 : Galactic Civilizations 3

: Galactic Civilizations 3 Jan 14 - Jan 21, 2021 : Star Wars Battlefront 2

: Star Wars Battlefront 2 Jan 7 - Jan 14, 2021 : Crying Suns

Epic free games List 2020

Dec 31, 2020 - Jan 7 2021 : Jurassic World Evolution

: Jurassic World Evolution December 30, 2020 : Torchlight 2

: Torchlight 2 December 29, 2020 : Solitairica

: Solitairica December 28, 2020 : Stranded Deep

: Stranded Deep December 27, 2020 : Night In The Woods

: Night In The Woods December 26, 2020 : My Time At Portia

: My Time At Portia December 25, 2020 : Darkest Dungeon

: Darkest Dungeon December 24, 2020 : Inside

: Inside December 23, 2020 : Tropico 5

: Tropico 5 December 22, 2020 : Metro: Redux

: Metro: Redux December 21, 2020 : Alien Isolation

: Alien Isolation December, 20, 2020 : Defense Grid: The Awakening

: Defense Grid: The Awakening December 19, 2020 : The Long Dark

: The Long Dark December 18, 2020 : Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

: Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty December 17, 2020 : Cities: Skylines

: Cities: Skylines Dec 10 - Dec17, 2020 : Pillars of Eternity

: Pillars of Eternity Dec 10 - Dec 17, 2020 : Tyranny

: Tyranny Dec 3 - Dec 10, 2020 : Cave Story+

: Cave Story+ Nov 26 - Dec 3, 2020 : MudRunner

: MudRunner Nov 19 - Nov 26, 2020 : Elite: Dangerous

: Elite: Dangerous Nov 19 - Nov 26, 2020 : The World Next Door

: The World Next Door Nov 12 - Nov 19, 2020 : The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia

: The Textorcist: The Story of Ray Bibbia Nov 5 - Nov 12, 2020 : Dungeons 3

: Dungeons 3 Oct 29 - Nov 5, 2020 : Blair Witch

: Blair Witch Oct 29 - Nov 5, 2020 : Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered

: Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered Oct 22 - Oct 29, 2020 : Layers Of Fear 2

: Layers Of Fear 2 Oct 22 - Oct 29, 2020 : Costume Quest 2

: Costume Quest 2 Oct 15 - Oct 22, 2020 : Kingdom: New Lands

: Kingdom: New Lands Oct 15 - Oct 22, 2020 : Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs

: Amnesia: A Machine For Pigs Oct 8 - Oct 15, 2020 : Rising Storm 2: Vietnam

: Rising Storm 2: Vietnam Oct 8 - Oct 15, 2020 : Abzu

: Abzu Oct 1 - Oct 8, 2020 : Pikuniku

: Pikuniku Sep 24 - Oct 1, 2020 : RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition

: RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 Complete Edition Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Watch Dogs 2

: Watch Dogs 2 Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Stick It To The Man!

: Stick It To The Man! Sep 17 - Sep 24, 2020 : Football Manager 2020

: Football Manager 2020 Sep 10 - Sep 17, 2020 : Railway Empire

: Railway Empire Sep 10 - Sep 17, 2020 : Where The Water Tastes Like Wine

: Where The Water Tastes Like Wine Sep 3 - Sep 10, 2020 : Into The Breach

: Into The Breach Aug 27 - Sep 3, 2020 : Shadowrun Collection

: Shadowrun Collection Aug 27 - Sep 3, 2020 : Hitman

: Hitman Aug 20 - Aug 27, 2020 : God's Trigger

: God's Trigger Aug 20 - Aug 27, 2020 : Enter The Gungeon

: Enter The Gungeon Aug 13 - Aug 20, 2020 : Remnant: From the Ashes

: Remnant: From the Ashes Aug 13 - Aug 20, 2020 : The Alto Collection

: The Alto Collection August 13, 2020 : A Total War Saga: Troy

: A Total War Saga: Troy Aug 6 - Aug 13, 2020 : Wilmot's Warehouse

: Wilmot's Warehouse Aug 6 - Aug 13, 2020 : 3 Out of 10 Episode 1

: 3 Out of 10 Episode 1 Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : 20XX

: 20XX Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP

: Superbrothers: Sword and Sworcery EP Jul 30 - Aug 6, 2020 : Barony

: Barony Jul 23 - Jul 30, 2020 : Next Up Hero

: Next Up Hero Jul 23 - Jul 30, 2020 : Tacoma

: Tacoma Jul 16 - Jul 23, 2020 : Torchlight II

: Torchlight II Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition

: Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : Killing Floor 2

: Killing Floor 2 Jul 9 - Jul 16, 2020 : The Escapists 2

: The Escapists 2 Jul 2 - Jul 9, 2020 : Hue

: Hue Jun 25 - Jul 2, 2020 : Stranger Things 3: The Game

: Stranger Things 3: The Game Jun 25 - Jul 2, 2020 : AER: Memories of Old

: AER: Memories of Old Jun 18 - Jun 25, 2020 : Pathway

: Pathway Jun 11 - Jun 18, 2020 : Ark: Survival Evolved

: Ark: Survival Evolved Jun 11 - Jun 18, 2020 : Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection

: Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection Jun 4 - Jun 11, 2020 : Overcooked

: Overcooked May 28 - Jun 4, 2020 : Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection May 21 - May 28, 2020 : Civilization 6

: Civilization 6 May 14 - May 21, 2020 : Grand Theft Auto 5

: Grand Theft Auto 5 May 7 - May 14, 2020 : Death Coming

: Death Coming Apr 30 - May 7, 2020 : Crashlands

: Crashlands Apr 30 - May 7, 2020 : Amnesia: The Dark Descent

: Amnesia: The Dark Descent Apr 23 - Apr 30, 2020 : For The King

: For The King Apr 16 - Apr 23, 2020 : Wheels of Aurelia

: Wheels of Aurelia Apr 16 - Apr 23, 2020 : Just Cause 4

: Just Cause 4 Apr 9 - Apr 16, 2020 : Close to the Sun

: Close to the Sun Apr 9 - Apr 16, 2020 : Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments

: Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Drawful 2

: Drawful 2 Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Gone Home

: Gone Home Apr 2 - Apr 9, 2020 : Hob

: Hob Apr 1 - Apr 8, 2020 : Totally Reliable Delivery Service

: Totally Reliable Delivery Service Mar 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : World War z

: World War z Ma 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : Torment x Punisher

: Torment x Punisher Mar 26 - Apr 2, 2020 : Figment

: Figment Mar 19 - Mar 26, 2020 : The Stanley Parable

: The Stanley Parable Mar 19 - Mar 26, 2020 : Watch Dogs

: Watch Dogs Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : Mutazione

: Mutazione Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : A Short Hike

: A Short Hike Mar 12 - Mar 19, 2020 : Anodyne 2

: Anodyne 2 Mar 5 - Mar 12, 2020 : GoNNER

: GoNNER Mar 5 - Mar 12, 2020 : Offworld Trading Company

: Offworld Trading Company Feb 27 - Mar 5, 2020 : Inner Space

: Inner Space Feb 20 - Feb 27, 2020 : Faeria

: Faeria Feb 20 - Feb 27, 2020 : Assassin's Creed Syndicate

: Assassin's Creed Syndicate Feb 13 - Feb 20, 2020 : Aztez

: Aztez Feb 13 - Feb 20, 2020 : Kingdom Come: Deliverance

: Kingdom Come: Deliverance Feb 5 - Feb 13, 2020 : Carcassonne

: Carcassonne Feb 6 - Feb 13, 2020 : Ticket To Ride

: Ticket To Ride Jan 30 - Feb 6, 2020 : Farming Simulator 19

: Farming Simulator 19 Jan 23 - Jan 30, 2020 : The Bridge

: The Bridge Jan 16 - Jan 23, 2020 : Horace

: Horace Jan 9 - Jan 16, 2020 : Sundered: Eldritch Edition

: Sundered: Eldritch Edition Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Darksiders Warmastered Edition

: Darksiders Warmastered Edition Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition

: Darksiders 2 Dethinitive Edition Jan 1 - Jan 9, 2020 : Steep

Epic free games List 2019