USD wins Showdown Series via the tiebreaker over SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USD) — A Hail Mary touchdown pass in late November turned out to be the deciding factor in this year’s South Dakota Showdown Series presented by South Dakota Corn and Midco Sports.



The South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits both accumulated 13 points, invoking the tiebreaker for the first time in the Showdown’s 10-year existence. The football result, a 23-20 Coyote victory in Vermillion, served as the tiebreaker. The trophy was presented Thursday at the South Dakota Corn Office.



“What this year showcased is how competitive the collegiate game is in South Dakota and every game is played to the last second,” said South Dakota Athletic Director David Herbster . “Five Showdown trophies apiece over the last 10 years shows you how competitive this rivalry is and continues to be.”



The South Dakota Showdown Series is a point-based athletic and academic competition between the two in-state university rivals. Points were claimed in head-to-head competitions and Summit League Championship finishes in 16 men’s and women’s sports. Both programs scored the maximum three points allotted for academic achievement by compiling a student-athlete grade-point average above 3.0.



“We are proud to be part of this historic rivalry between the state’s two largest universities,” said South Dakota Corn Utilization Council President Chad Blindauer. “Congratulations to the student-athletes from both schools on their impressive achievements in sports and also in the classroom. For the past decade, the Showdown Series has provided a great opportunity for us to share agriculture’s story to the schools’ loyal and enthusiastic fans.”



Fans can visit www.sdcornshowdown.com, www.goyotes.com, or www.gojacks.com to track progress and see point totals. Spearheading the initiative between the athletic departments and South Dakota Corn are Coyote Sports Properties and Jackrabbit Sports Properties, the multimedia rights holders for USD athletics and SDSU athletics, respectively. Both are properties of Learfield, which manages multimedia rights for more than 200 collegiate properties around the country.



A breakdown of the scoring follows:



South Dakota (13)

3 – cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 – football

2 – volleyball sweeps Summit series 2-0

1 – women’s soccer

1 – women’s basketball split Summit series 1-1

1 – women’s swimming and diving

1 – men’s swimming and diving

1 – women’s indoor track and field

1 – women’s outdoor track and field



South Dakota State (13)

3 – cumulative GPA above 3.0

2 – men’s basketball sweeps Summit series 2-0

1 – women’s basketball split Summit series 1-1

1 – men’s cross country

1 – women’s cross country

1 – men’s indoor track and field

1 – men’s outdoor track and field

1 – softball wins Summit series 2-1

1 – women’s golf

1 – men’s golf



Showdown Series History

2013 – SDSU wins 14-13

2014 – SDSU wins 18-9

2015 – USD wins 14-13

2016 – SDSU wins 16-11

2017 – USD wins 14-13

2018 – USD wins 14-13

2019 – SDSU wins 14.5-11.5

2020 – USD wins 14.5-6.5

2021 – SDSU wins 13-10

2022 – USD wins 13-13 (by tiebreaker)

