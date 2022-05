(Grand Forks, ND) -- Grand Forks police have provided an update in their investigation into an unattended death. Officials have identified the man found over the Memorial Day weekend as 27-year-old Daniel Senger. The Grand Forks-native was found dead outside an apartment building Sunday morning in the eleven-hundred block of 25th Avenue South. There were no obvious signs of trauma, however the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 8 HOURS AGO