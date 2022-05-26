ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, WA

Here’s what the new Pacific Middle School will look like

Waterland Blog
 5 days ago
Hutteball + Oremus Architecture this month released design images for a future new Pacific Middle School in Des Moines.

The middle school would be rebuilt with a 950-student capacity on the current, compact site, nestled between the Midway Elementary School and Mount Rainier High School.

The proposed new facility would feature a three-story classroom wing facing south and parallel to South 227th Place and the residential area across the street.

The main entrance would face east toward a parking lot and 24th Avenue South.

The larger gathering areas, such as the commons and gymnasiums would be located to the north of the facility, toward the center of the shared campus and in close proximity to the shared athletic fields.

The initial design work was funded by the 2016 bond. Further design development and construction documents would be funded when a future school bond is approved by Highline voters.

After hearing a recommendation from the community-led Capital Facilities Advisory Committee in May, the Highline school board will make a decision in June about placing the next school bond on November 2022 ballots (read our previous coverage here).

Renderings courtesy Highline Public Schools and Hutteball + Oremus Architecture.

