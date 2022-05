BTS have spoken about the significance of their 2015 single ‘I Need U’ in the group’s career and how that became their breakthrough release. On Saturday (May 28), the K-pop juggernauts premiered the first of three episodes from their new Apple Music 1 limited-run series, BTS Radio: Past & Present. During the episode, the group’s members discussed about their past songs and what those songs mean to them.

