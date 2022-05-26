Busy airports, roads expected for Memorial Day weekend travel

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Memorial Day holiday is just around the corner and the American Automobile Association or AAA estimates 39.2 million people will be traveling over the holiday weekend.

Thursday is expected to kick off one of the busiest travel days of the year. Whether you are flying or driving, there's some things you should prepare for ahead of your vacation plans.

12 million people in the US are expected to fly between Thursday and Monday. 58% of Americans are planning road trips for this summer.

“We should be seeing about a 20% increase in traffic," said Sabrina LoPiccolo with the San Diego Airport.

San Diego International Airport is gearing up for more than 75,000 passengers to pass through their doors, this weekend alone.

The busiest airports include Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver and New York.

Here in San Diego, construction for the airport's new Terminal 1, otherwise known as New T1, will impact passengers. The airport recommends coming two hours earlier and since there is limited parking, to find alternative options.

RELATED: Plan ahead for major construction at SAN Terminal 1 in early June

“Take San Diego flyer which is a new transit system…Ubers, things like that,” said LoPiccolo.

As for those looking to drive to their destination, you biggest hurdle will be gas prices.

“I think we all kind of sit here wishfully thinking that gas prices could be 3 to 4 dollars a gallon and think how cheap that is now," said Patrick De Haan with Gas Buddy. "But it’s going to be a bumpy ride and I think it’s going to be painful for potentially the rest of the year and next year as well.”

De Haan recommends to be able to find those savings you should slow down will driving and compare the prices of nearby stations. He also recommends signing up for loyalty programs.

“50 cents to a dollar a gallon may not sound like a lot, but again for someone carrying 15 gallons of fuel, that could be potential savings," said De Hann.

Gas buddy says the prices are the highest we have ever seen, and they don't expect any improvement in prices, anytime soon.