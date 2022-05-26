ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 people shot to death, 8 others wounded in a single day in Philadelphia

By Tribune News Service
 5 days ago
PHILADELPHIA — Four people were killed and eight others were wounded by gunfire in Philadelphia on Wednesday, including four victims in a quadruple shooting in Mantua. A 20-year-old man was shot multiple times on West Erie Avenue in North Philadelphia at about 2 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene,...

CBS Philly

Man Killed, Another Injured In ‘Massive Shootout’ In North Philadelphia: Police Sources

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and another was injured in a “massive shootout” on Memorial Day, Philadelphia police say. The shooting took place after 6:30 p.m. at 178h and Oxford Streets, near Temple University, in North Philadelphia. DEVELOPING: Police sources say at least one man is dead, another wounded after a “massive shootout” at 17th and Oxford in North Philadelphia. At least 62 casings found at the scene, 3 guns recovered. @CBSPhilly — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) May 30, 2022 A 25-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout the body and was pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the police. A...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
7-Year-Old Missing Boy in North Philadelphia Found Safe

A 7-year-old boy missing since Sunday afternoon in North Philadelphia has been found, police said. PPD's East Detective division said the boy was located and safe Monday morning. The boy had been last seen by his grandfather Sunday at about 3:30 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Rising US traffic deaths put focus on one Philadelphia road

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Just one more step and the stroller would have been on the curb. The thought haunts Latanya Byrd years after a driver racing down Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia struck and killed her 27-year-old niece, Samara Banks, and three of Banks’ young sons as they crossed the 12-lane road. Today, many of the conditions that led to the fatal 2013 crash still exist.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Police Investigating Kensington Double Shooting That Killed Man, Injured Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot twice in the chest and killed in a double shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood on Saturday, police say. A 25-year-old woman was shot once in her left leg. The shooting happened on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the man was transported to Temple Hospital by officers and pronounced dead at 5:46 p.m. The woman was placed in stable condition. No weapon was recovered and no arrests were made, police say. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Philadelphia Police Appear To Be Cracking Down On Illegal ATVs, Dirt Bikes On City Streets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police appear to be cracking down on illegal ATVs and dirt bikes on city streets. They intercepted a group of illegal riders on the Ben Franklin Parkway this weekend. You can hear them coming, their engines roaring in the distance. ATV and dirt bike riders using Philadelphia streets as their playground. Eyewitness News cameras recorded the riders running a red light on the Ben Franklin Parkway. “The city needs to crack down on it, some kind of good way without harm,” one woman said. On Sunday night, police appeared to be doing just that as officers on bikes, lights flashing,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

