ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Carson City Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle burglary and credit card fraud suspects

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
mynews4.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying two people involved in a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud. The suspects...

origin.mynews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Missing 31-year-old Sparks woman found dead in Reno

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The body of 31-year-old Austyn Busch was found in a car at a Reno business days after the Sparks woman was reported missing. Busch had not been seen since Monday, May 23, and was officially reported missing to the Sparks Police Department (SPD) two days later on May 25.
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Sparks police investigate suspicious death in RV fire

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sparks Police Department is looking for information after a body was discovered in a burned RV. Around 8:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, police and firefighters were called to the Victorian RV Park on Nichols Boulevard for a reported fire. When they arrived, they found...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Police Department cracks down on aggressive motorcycle driving

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno Police Department crackdown on aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two drunk driving arrests and 51 citations, police said. Police also gave two warnings. Eight officers conducted the operation with a grant from the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carson City, NV
Cars
City
Carson City, NV
City
Reno, NV
Carson City, NV
Crime & Safety
Nevada State
Nevada Cars
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
KOLO TV Reno

Motorcyclist critically injured in Sparks hit-and-run; suspect arrested

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -A Sparks man was arrested on suspicion of hitting a motorcyclist Friday night while drunk and fleeing, the Sparks Police Department said Saturday. The injured motorcyclist remained in critical condition at a hospital late Saturday afternoon, police said. Michael O’Farrell, 32, was booked into the Washoe County...
SPARKS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Moonrocks fireworks mishap seriously injures two overnight

SPANISH SPRINGS VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -Two men had to be hospitalized early Sunday after a fireworks mishap at the Moonrocks north of Spanish Springs Valley. A firework exploded in one man’s hand, then went into a crowd and hit another man in the torso, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Lowe
fernleyreporter.com

Silver Alert issued for man last seen in Fernley

The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Division has issued a Silver Alert for an elderly man who was last seen May 27 in Fernley. According to the State Police the man left the Best Western in Fernley in a white 2016 Toyota Rav-4 at approximately 8 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers said the driver is an elderly man with dementia who is new to Nevada. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, green cargo shorts a black belt and black shoes.
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

31-year-old Sparks woman missing, police ask for help

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 and Fox 11) — A Sparks woman named Austyn Busch has not been seen since Monday and police are hoping the public can aid search efforts. Austyn, 31, has not had contact with her family in several days. She was last seen on May 23, and last heard from on May 24.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Man killed in crash on East Second Street in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Reno early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:34 a.m., Reno Police Department (RPD), Reno Fire Department and REMSA responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on East Second Street just west of Galletti Way.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Pedestrian hit, killed while walking near Truckee River

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died early Sunday after being hit near the Grand Sierra, the Reno Police Department said. The pedestrian, only identified as a male, was on East Second Street west of Galletti Way when he was hit at about 3:30 a.m. The pedestrian died at the hospital.
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Card Fraud#Property Crime#Secret Witness#Investigation Division
KOLO TV Reno

RPD: Intruder shot and killed during alleged burglary

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating an incident where a homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder. Officers were called to a home near Warren Way and Moana Lane just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25. The caller reported that they had shot someone in their home.
RENO, NV
CBS Sacramento

Meth, Cocaine Among Drugs Found After Search Of Car Initially Pulled Over For Speeding In Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – A driver who was originally pulled over for speeding in Rocklin is now facing much more serious charges after a search found marijuana, cocaine, and meth in his car. The drugs and evidence of sales found inside the suspect’s car. (Credit: Rocklin Police Department) Rocklin police say, early Wednesday morning, an officer pulled over a speeding vehicle near Pacific Street and Midas Avenue. After going up to talk to the driver, however, the officer noticed other suspected violations that prompted a search of the car. Evidence of drug use, drug transportation and drug sales were found, police say. About one pound of meth was among the drugs seized. The driver, 53-year-old Sacramento resident Tuan Nguyen, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.
ROCKLIN, CA
KOLO TV Reno

House fire knocked down in southeast Reno; outdoor cooking to blame

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Fire damaged one southeast Reno home Sunday afternoon and damaged a garage on a second home, Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue reported. The fire has been knocked down. One home was a complete loss. Two people were at home at the time. There were no injuries. Outdoor...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Student arrested at Doral Academy in Reno after school threat

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A student was arrested at the Doral Academy in south Reno on Wednesday afternoon after a possible school threat was made. Principal Angela Orr sent an email to parents and families saying a proactive student informed administration of a possible threat towards Doral students. Administration notified the Washoe County Sheriff's Office immediately and deputies arrived with in minutes ensuring the school was safe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Record-Courier

The May 31, 2022, R-C Morning Report

Genoa, Nev. — Sierra Nevada Construction begins work to rebuild Airport Road today between Heybourne and the Airport parking lot. Airport access will remain open, but there might be some delays through the end of June. Early voting continues at the Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville today. If...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Kayakers escape drowning, rescued from rough waters at Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A pair of local residents were fortunate to not drown last week in Lake Tahoe after rough water caused their kayaks to capsize near Sand Harbor State Park. Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Jeff McCaskill on Monday said the department’s rescue boat, Marine 9, was...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
L.A. Weekly

Nayely Mora Lopez Arrested after DUI Crash on Chonokis Road [Lake Tahoe, CA]

Three Injured in Head-On Collision near Pioneer Trail. The incident took place around 10:10 p.m., near Pioneer Trail. For DUI related reasons, Lopez collided head-on into another vehicle. Upon impact, three occupants inside the other vehicle sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Meanwhile, Lopez failed a field sobriety test administered by responding officers....
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
thefallonpost.org

Notice from Sheriff Hickox -- Body Found in Lahontan

On May 21st, at approximately 4:40 p.m. the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office was contacted and notified that the body of an adult male was found floating in Lake Lahontan near Blackbird point. A joint response involving Nevada State Park Rangers and members of the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area where the body was reported to be floating.
FALLON, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy