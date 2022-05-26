ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday Night Flights offers Chicago craft beer in 4 different neighborhoods

Chicago is bringing back beer on Friday nights: May 27 marks the return of Friday Night Flights.

The event celebrates Chicago craft breweries and the neighborhoods they call home.

It features samples from a bunch of different breweries.

Ray Stout, executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, joined ABC7 Chicago Thursday to talk more about it.

RELATED: Two Brothers Brewing celebrating 25 years

The Wrigleyville event has 36 participating breweries, and each person can try 10 beers, he said.

Other Friday Night Flights will take place in Bridgeport, the West Loop and Ravenswood, too.

Stout said even if you're not a beer fan, there will be ciders and seltzers and a block party feel.

For more information, visit choosechicago.com .

