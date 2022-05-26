ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonawanda, NY

Officer jumps inside out-of-control car, helps elderly driver suffering medical episode

By Storyful, Heather Holeman/KFOR
 5 days ago

TONAWANDA, New York (Storyful/KFOR) – After running red lights, hitting several vehicles, driving on the wrong side of the road, and failing to stop for police, an officer in the Town of Tonawanda, New York, sprints on foot after the slow-moving vehicle. He opens the door, jumps in and stands on the brake pedal. That’s when police discovered the elderly driver had suffered a medical episode.

In a Facebook post, the police department wrote, “P.O. Joe Cavalleri (AKA Roadrunner) sprinted after the vehicle and was able to safely bring it to a stop.” The post garnered lots of positive comments from people praising the officer for potentially saving lives.

Dashcam video from May 14th captured the event on camera.

