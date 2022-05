New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has joined ESPN as a basketball analyst, the network announced. McCollum, who has been one of the best guard in the NBA over the last several years, has a degree in journalism. "I am excited to bring what I feel is my unique perspective, based on my vast knowledge of the game that I've gained during my nine years as a player in the NBA," McCollum said in a statement.

