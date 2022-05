MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New COVID-19 deaths reported over the weekend brought Wisconsin’s total death toll since the start of the pandemic to over 13,000. There have been 13,001 deaths from or related to COVID-19, data released Tuesday by DHS indicate. Though no deaths were reported in the last three days, there were three deaths noted on Friday.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO