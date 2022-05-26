ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 18, Carjacked At Gunpoint In Plymouth, Police Say

 5 days ago

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth say an 18-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint Wednesday night.

The woman was uninjured, police said.

Two men with handguns approached her the parking lot of Target on Vinewood Lane just before 10 p.m. and stole her vehicle, according to police.

Officers spotted the vehicle as the men were driving from the scene and chased them on Highway 55 into Minneapolis before abandoning the pursuit.

Police later found the vehicle in north Minneapolis. No one has been arrested, and police say they are investigating.

