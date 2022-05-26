ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Grand Haven city manager becomes Portage city manager

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d789x_0frL0n3G00

Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis has been named Portage’s new city manager.

Grand Haven officials made the announcement over social media on Wednesday.

“Words are not adequate enough to express the deep impact that Pat McGinnis has had on the City of Grand Haven since he started serving as City Manager in 2003,” the city writes. “In that time, Pat has not only been a leader to the community, but also a friend and supporter to so many.”

The city goes on to express its best wishes to Pat, adding he will be missed by Grand Haven’s city workers and community members.

The city of Portage says McGinnis was approved for a three-year contract.

“I am excited about the unanimous vote to hire Patrick McGinnis as Portage’s next City Manager,” says Portage Mayor Patricia M. Randall. “Mr. McGinnis brings extensive experience, tremendous energy, and new ideas to take Portage to the next level. He will be a great addition to our team.”

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
Fox17

MDOT discusses I-196 construction project in Ottawa County

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Construction season is here, and the state of Michigan is in the process of rebuilding its roads and bridges. One portion of I-196 in Ottawa County is included among the state’s projects this season. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is spending $66 million...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Four Sears Hometown stores in Michigan to close

Four Sears Hometown stores have announced permanent shutdowns in Michigan this month with closeout sales, leaving the storied retail name all but absent from the state. Stores in Escanaba, Houghton, Ionia and Sault Ste. Marie posted on their Facebook sites about the closings, which come less than a year after Michigan's last Sears department store, in Westland, closed in June 2021.
SEARS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youtube#Instagram#Twitter#Portage
fox2detroit.com

Lake Michigan beach alerts issued Memorial Day Weekend

Swimming in some areas of Lake Michigan is not advised this Memorial Day Weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around through Memorial Day due to 25 knot winds, 2 to 8 foot waves, rip currents, dense fog, and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
whtc.com

DeNooyers Honored by Community Foundation

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 29, 2022) – Two long-time philanthropists were honored by the Community Foundation of the Holland/Zeeland Area. During this past Thursday’s annual luncheon, the Foundation named Bob and Colette DeNooyer as winners of its 2022 Marvin Lindeman Distinguished Service Award for meritorious service to the CFHZ. They were recognized for their founding of the Holland/Zeeland Promise Scholarship Program, which gives financial support to worthy high school seniors, with support throughout their undergraduate years in college. The program has a 94% graduation rate since it began a decade ago, and there are currently 44 students involved.
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Lake Michigan swimmers beware...high beach hazard risk

WEST MICHIGAN - One of the biggest weekends of the entire year for boating and beachgoers is upon us and the weather will be great! That said, there are hazards on Lake Michigan you need to be aware of if your plans take you that way. First, SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES are in effect for the entire lakeshore for boaters with wind speeds from the south at about 10 to 20, perhaps as high as 15 to 25 mph.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
whtc.com

Five Hospitalized in Sunday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 30, 2022) – This Memorial Day holiday weekend apparently couldn’t pass in Ottawa County without motorists ending up the weekend on hospital beds. Such was the case on Sunday evening, as according to County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Koster, deputies and other first responders...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Graphic Packaging closes Battle Creek mill

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Roughly 200 employees will be wrapping up their final shift at the Graphic Packaging plant in Battle Creek on Friday. While it's closing in the Cereal City, it will be expanding its other operation in Kalamazoo. 200 lost jobs: Graphic Packaging to close Battle Creek...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Board of Canvassers keeps five gubernatorial candidates off ballot; Congressional candidate Barrett survives challenges

Several candidates, including five gubernatorial candidates, were ruled ineligible to be on the August primary ballot after a deadlock vote from the Board of State Canvassers regarding fraudulent signatures submitted. State Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, survived his petition challenges and will be going up against U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin in...
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy