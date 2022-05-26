Grand Haven city manager becomes Portage city manager

Grand Haven City Manager Pat McGinnis has been named Portage’s new city manager.

Grand Haven officials made the announcement over social media on Wednesday.

“Words are not adequate enough to express the deep impact that Pat McGinnis has had on the City of Grand Haven since he started serving as City Manager in 2003,” the city writes. “In that time, Pat has not only been a leader to the community, but also a friend and supporter to so many.”

The city goes on to express its best wishes to Pat, adding he will be missed by Grand Haven’s city workers and community members.

The city of Portage says McGinnis was approved for a three-year contract.

“I am excited about the unanimous vote to hire Patrick McGinnis as Portage’s next City Manager,” says Portage Mayor Patricia M. Randall. “Mr. McGinnis brings extensive experience, tremendous energy, and new ideas to take Portage to the next level. He will be a great addition to our team.”

