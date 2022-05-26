ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tony Shhnow’s sparkling “Keep In Touch” video

By Raphael Helfand
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew up-and-coming emcees hit with the consistency Atlanta’s Tony Shhnow has in his prolific past few years. On “Keep in Touch,” the second single from his seventh project in 12 months,...

WWD

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

“I want it all,” said Jaime Zehner, waiting for her car at the valet outside the Jenni Kayne Hillside Haven home tour in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood last week. All — as in the whole seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house decorated to showcase the Jenni Kayne brand’s growing world, from the bestselling $4,295 Pacific beds upstairs to the $3,596 flax linen Miramar chaises in the basement screening room, the cashmere sweaters, slipdresses and knot leather mules in the walk-in closet and the brand’s new Oak Essentials beauty products stocked in the bathrooms.
WWD

The Standard Expands Into Ibiza With Old Town Spot

The Standard, which has established itself as a hub for creatives in cities like New York, Los Angeles and London, has opened its doors in Ibiza, a hot spot for top fashion designers like Jonathan Anderson to spend their summers. Located in the old town part of the Spanish island,...
WWD

ComplexLand Has Evolved Into a Metaverse Shopping Experience

When Complex was first building ComplexLand, the virtual shopping experience created in 2020 to substitute for the popular ComplexCon shopping event due to the pandemic, words like “metaverse” and acronyms like “NFT” weren’t yet mainstream. Then in January 2021, one month after the first ComplexLand...
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman on Her Hair and Investing in Hair Care Brand Vegamour

Nicole Kidman has partnered with Vegamour, the Los Angeles-based wellness hair care company, WWD has learned exclusively. The actress is an investor and its “wellness advocate.”. Kidman was looking to “back a few companies” when she discovered the brand, she explained, calling from Nashville, Tenn. “Obviously not...
Daily Mail

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House lands in top spot in first week on Billboard charts … selling more than 500K units

Harry Styles' new album Harry’s House debuted in the top spot on the Billboard 200 after selling more than 521,500 album units in the U.S. in its debut week. The 28-year-old singer's new album, for the week ending May 26, had the highest-selling week to date in 2022; and since fellow Columbia Records artist Adele sold more than 839,000 units for the week ending November 25, 2021 for her album 30.
