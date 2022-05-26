Watch Tony Shhnow’s sparkling “Keep In Touch” video

“I want it all,” said Jaime Zehner, waiting for her car at the valet outside the Jenni Kayne Hillside Haven home tour in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood last week. All — as in the whole seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house decorated to showcase the Jenni Kayne brand’s growing world, from the bestselling $4,295 Pacific beds upstairs to the $3,596 flax linen Miramar chaises in the basement screening room, the cashmere sweaters, slipdresses and knot leather mules in the walk-in closet and the brand’s new Oak Essentials beauty products stocked in the bathrooms.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO