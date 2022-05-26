ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump and two of his children must testify in tax fraud case, court rules

By Martin Pengelly in New York
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QQ7UZ_0frL0bSY00
Donald Trump and Ivanka Trump in January 2021. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump have been ordered to testify in a New York state civil investigation of their business affairs .

The state attorney general, Letitia James, said : “A court has once again ruled in our favor and ordered Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr and Ivanka Trump to appear before my office to testify under oath.”

“Our investigation will continue undeterred because no one is above the law.”

James is a Democrat. Trump, a Republican, has claimed James’s investigation of suspected tax-related offences at the Trump Organization is politically motivated and a “witch-hunt”.

James is African American. The former president has claimed she is racist.

Trump did not immediately comment on Thursday.

Eric Trump, the former president’s second son, testified in the investigation in October 2020, while his father was in the White House.

The other three Trumps have fought subpoenas for testimony, part of a refusal to cooperate that led to an accumulating fine for contempt. A New York state judge capped the sum at $110,000 . It was paid.

The investigation is one of a number of legal threats to the former president but as a civil matter it could result only in financial penalties.

Other investigations, including into Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn election results in Georgia and regarding the deadly Capitol attack of January 6, could result in criminal charges.

In a January court filing , James said it was suspected that misleading financial statements were filed about properties including 40 Wall Street in Manhattan, Trump’s penthouse apartment in Trump Tower and golf courses in New York and Scotland.

In March 2016, the Guardian reported on tax affairs at Trump National Golf Club in Ossining, New York. Its headline: “How Trump’s $50m golf club became $1.4m when it came time to pay tax.”

On Thursday, in its order denying the Trumps’ appeal, the New York appellate division, first judicial department said : “In connection with the civil investigation into whether respondents have committed persistent fraud in their financial practices and disclosures, supreme court properly rejected appellants’ arguments that the subpoenas issued by [James] should be quashed”.

Rejecting arguments pursued by Trump lawyers, the order said the existence of a criminal investigation into Trump’s business affairs – out of New York City, an effort which has recently lost steam – did not preclude testimony in the civil case.

It also said James’s “political campaign and other public statements” about the Trumps “do not support the claim that [James] initiated, or is using, the subpoenas in this civil investigation to obtain testimony solely for use in a criminal proceeding or in a manner that would otherwise improperly undermine appellants’ privilege against self-incrimination”.

James properly initiated her investigation in March 2019, the order said, after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, alleged in congressional testimony that the Trump Organization “had issued fraudulent financial statements”.

Earlier this week, James said she had subpoenaed Trump’s longtime assistant, Rhona Graff, and would question her under oath next week.

In the New York criminal investigation, Allen Weisselberg, Trump’s longtime finance chief , and the Trump Organization have both been charged with tax fraud. Both pleaded not guilty.

Comments / 6

Walter Mcneill
4d ago

make sure they appear in court in person and not on visual WiFi system . that make them think they got the upper hand on the State, Government .

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Eric Trump
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Fraud#Democrat#Republican#The Trump Organization#African American#Capitol
CNN

Report says Trump hid over $70 million in losses at key hotel

Former President Donald Trump racked up more than $70 million in losses over a four-year period from his Washington, DC, hotel, while publicly claiming that the hotel was making more than tens of millions of dollars, according to documents released by the House Oversight Committee. CNN’s Brian Todd has more in his report from February 2021.
WASHINGTON, DC
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS
The Guardian

Stephen Colbert on Trump’s allies: ‘Why are these guys so bad at committing crimes?’

Stephen Colbert caught up on a deluge of January 6 committee news following a week off from the Late Show with Covid. Starting with: the 2,319 text messages handed over to the committee by Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows. “That’s a lot of messages,” Colbert said on Monday evening. “Luckily Meadows has T-Mobile’s Unlimited Talk and Treason plan.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Oath Keepers Leaders Are Reportedly Spilling the Goods to Jan. 6 Investigators

Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump. Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy