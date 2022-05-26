ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Broker review – Kore-eda gets the tone all wrong in sudsy Korean baby adoption tale

By Peter Bradshaw
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P1Q9Q_0frL0SSt00
Photograph: 2022 Zip Cinema & CJ ENM Co, Ltd, All Rights Reserved

Hirokazu Kore-eda can claim to be the greatest living Japanese film director, whose family dramas have marked him out as the heir to Ozu (although in an interview with me he said he preferred to be compared with Mikio Naruse). His work, including the Palme-winning Shoplifters (2018) is rightly revered. But he has always had a sweet tooth for whimsy and sentimentality, which I thought was on display in his much admired baby-swap drama Like Father Like Son (2013).

Now he has given us a sudsy road-movie heartwarmer set in Korea and inspired by the Korean phenomenon of “baby boxes” put out by churches for unwanted newborns. But the movie is fundamentally silly, with tiringly shallow characterisation and broad streaks of crime-drama intrigue, which only underline the fact that not a single word of it is really believable.

Korean actor Song Kang-ho (famed for starring in Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite) plays Sang-hyeon, a volunteer at a local church that has a “baby box”. But he is running a “broker” scam: occasionally he steals a newborn for himself – erasing the church’s CCTV footage that prove a baby was left there – and offers it for sale on the adoption black market, with potential couples lined up by his partner Dong-soo (Gang Dong-won), a former orphanage inhabitant with access to information about potential adopters who want newborns rather than institutionalised toddlers. But their lives are made more complicated when young mother So-young (Lee Ji-eun), whose unwanted baby is taken and offered up for sale by these two tricksters, confronts them and instead of telling the police, insists on coming with them on their zany road-trip to interview potential parents. On their trail are a couple of cops, played by Bae Doona and Lee Joo-young.

Of course, in the real world, the people running such a nauseating scam would be creepy and loathsome individuals. And let’s say they were claiming – as these two fictional characters are – that they were doing the world a service by sidestepping bureaucracy and dreary orphanage care by getting the babies quickly to adoptive parents and moreover handing over most of the fee to the mother, then this, too, would be highly suspect and naive. What sort of people might want to pay top dollar for a baby?

But the film presents the two as just lovable, flawed guys who are romantics at heart: tough cookie So-young even tells goofy young Dong-so that he needs to be more hard-hearted because sweet guys like him get eaten alive. The criminality of the proceedings is assigned to the mother, who turns out to have a shadier background than we at first assume. Of course, if anyone can sell such a dodgy premise it is that wonderful actor, Song Kang-ho, but his air of hangdog everyman decency can’t solve the problems of naivety, implausibility and the sugary taste. It’s a rare miss for Kore-eda.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Lady of Heaven review – ambitious religious epic about Muhammad’s daughter

This British-made epic earns a significant accolade: it is the first film to put the “face” of the prophet Muhammad on screen. No single actor is credited with playing him, or any of the other holy figures in his entourage. And, as a nervous initial disclaimer points out, their faces, often shown in dazzling sunbursts, are computer-generated. Presumably, this is enough to placate Islam’s prohibition on visual representation of the prophet, but this is a Shia-aligned film that is evidently a little more lenient on the issue.
RELIGION
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bae Doona
Person
Song Kang Ho
Person
Bong Joon Ho
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
The Guardian

The Donald and the Kremlin Don: how Trump’s toxic legacy helps Putin

Even by Donald Trump’s chaotic standards, the “comprehensive peace agreement” for Afghanistan signed by the US in Doha in February 2020 was a huge own goal. The pact posited no binding ceasefire, no power-sharing requirements, and no political roadmap. In return for some mumbo-jumbo about al-Qaida, Trump pledged total, unconditional US and Nato withdrawal within 14 months.
POTUS
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Korean#Japanese#Cctv
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

US mass shootings will continue until the majority can overrule the minority

The dots are easy to connect, because they’re so close together, and because they’re the entry and exit wounds inflicted on US society by the subculture whose sacrament is the gun. Texas, while tightening restrictions on abortion, has steadily loosened them on guns. These weapons are symbols of a peculiar version of masculinity made up of unlimited freedom, power, domination, of a soldier identity in which every gunslinger is the commander and anyone is a potential target, in which fear drives belligerence, and the gun owners rights extend so far no one has the right to be safe from him. Right now it’s part of a white-supremacist war cult.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

First hurricane of 2022 season makes landfall in Mexico

The first hurricane of 2022 for the eastern Pacific has made landfall in southern Mexico. Agatha has been slowly moving north towards the Mexican Pacific coast, strengthening before making landfall late on Monday. The storm has produced damaging tropical-force winds and heavy rain. Winds are easing but heavy rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

292K+
Followers
74K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy