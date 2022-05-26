ALERT CENTER: New report puts firearms as leading cause of death for children in 2020

A woman was shot to death inside of a home on Saturday in Bridgeport. Police say somebody called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. saying a person had been shot at Knoll Place and Huntington Turnpike and was critically wounded.. The woman, 29, was announced dead at the scene. The woman's family identified the victim to News 12 Connecticut, they asked that she not immediately be named.

