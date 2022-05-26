Star Wars Celebration Teases ‘Mandalorian’ Season 3, ‘Obi-Wan’ and ‘Andor’

This is where the fun begins.

Throngs of fans on Thursday morning descended on the Anaheim Convention Center for the opening of Star Wars Celebration. Fans, some in costume, began posting pictures as early as 8 a.m. to show that they were not only at the event, but already in line for the main panel at 11 a.m., which included teases of The Mandalorian season three, Obi-Wan Kenobi , Andor and the reveal of Spider-Man helmer Jon Watts’ Star Wars series .

A teaser for Mandalorian season three, which was revealed to debut in February 2023, included a look at Bo Katan (Katee Sackhoff) fighting The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and interacting with Grogu. Meanwhile, Andor was confirmed to be renewed for a second season that will consist of 12 episodes.

The studio showcase panel opened with emcee Yvette Nicole Brown introducing the guests before a full choir on stage sang the John Williams’ iconic song from Phantom Menace, “Duel of the Fates.” Obi-Wan stars Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen stepped out right after the number concluded.

“Hello there,” McGregor said, greeting the crowd with his iconic Obi-Wan Kenobi line. Christensen added, “We are back.”

Among the other reveals at the panel: Andor , starring Diego Luna as his Rogue One character Cassian Andor, will debut Aug. 31, with season two on the way, with filming starting this fall. Showrunner Tony Gilroy revealed 12 episodes have already been shot, with 12 more to come on the series.

Next up, Lucasfilm favorite Warwick Davis came on stage to tease Willow , the Disney+ series that takes place 20 years after the 1988 film from director Ron Howard. The series will hit Nov. 30.

Jon Watts, the filmmaker behind the three most recent Spider-Man films, also unveiled his Star Wars series, which is titled Skeleton Key and stars Jude Law. The finale reunited composer John Williams and Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, who arrived on stage to the classic Indy theme, while Williams conducted a full orchestra.

The other Thursday panel likely to attract attention is “Ian McDiarmid: An Audience with The Emperor.” The Skywalker saga icon will discuss the joys of playing one of the most notorious villains in cinema history.

This story will be updated throughout Star Wars Celebration opening day.

