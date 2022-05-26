ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Sony Pictures Year-Ahead Strategy: Theatrical Tentpoles, Streaming Exclusives, and Exploiting IP

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YLWt7_0frL0Jla00

Sony Pictures Entertainment remains “100 percent committed” to theatrical releases for its “premium” films, but it is also moving forward on a full slate of “moderately-priced” titles being developed for streaming services.

Sony Pictures Entertainment chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra discussed his group’s outlook in an investor presentation Thursday.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

In the slide deck, Vinciquerra emphasized Sony’s role as an independent studio, one that was aggressive in selling films and TV shows to all the major streaming services and TV networks. “Competition in spending among streamers to fuel their platforms will only intensify,” he predicted, citing Warner Bros. Discovery’s commitment to build. global streaming service.

But he also made light of Sony’s commitment to theatrical distribution, highlighting both its tentpole releases (like the Spider Man franchise), and more independent fare like Where the Crawdads Sing .

Sony is now “the only major studio 100 percent committed to the theatrical window for premium IP,” Vinciquerra said. “That makes us an incredibly attractive home for top talent and creators who want their films to follow a traditional theatrical release.”

But he also acknowledged that the box office is “still not back to pre-pandemic levels,” and that there continue to be challenges, with many traditional studios “prioritizing their streaming platforms over theatrical releasing,” and “geopolitical factors like China and Russia… where theatrical releasing for U.S. studios has become increasingly difficult.”

He also highlighted those less expensive film projects, which are being developed with “more flexible distribution options to meet streaming demands for content.”

But by far the greatest opportunity, Vinciquerra told investors, was continued use of Sony’s IP, not only from its current film and TV library, but from the Sony Music and Playstation divisions as well.

He noted the two spinoffs of Amazon’s The Boys that are currently in production, as well as titles based on Playstation franchises like Twisted Metal , The Last of Us , and Ghost of Tsushima , and added that there are 10 more Playstation titles in various stages of development for film and TV.

On the TV front, Sony also plans to further exploit its two largest game show brands: Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune .

“We have already began expanding these beloved brands with primetime specials like Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and the Jeopardy! National College Championship , and we are going to do more,” Vinciquerra said.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Employee Trust Erodes Amid Layoffs As Ex-Staffers Say Company Culture Is Changing

A few months ago, Netflix began circulating an internal Google Doc containing revisions to the company’s culture memo. The document garnered some 10,000 comments from employees before the final product — published on Netflix’s jobs site — was released to the public earlier in May. Notes included a directive for employees to “spend [Netflix] members’ money wisely” and a reminder that leaders also needed to be held accountable for following company values. But there was one section in particular, on “artistic expression,” that stood out to some staffers.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Puts Warning on 'Stranger Things' Season 4 After Texas...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nielsen Stumbles, Upstarts Gain in New Measurement Multiverse

Linda Yaccarino threw down the gauntlet in her May 16 pitch to advertisers at NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation. “We are liberating you from what we all know is broken and finally breaking away from legacy,” the chairman of global advertising and partnerships at NBCU told the crowd inside Radio City Music Hall. Though she didn’t say the word “Nielsen,” Yaccarino was taking direct aim at the company that’s held a virtual monopoly on TV ratings for decades — a dominance that’s coming under its biggest challenge to date. Yaccarino concluded her piece about ad measurement by saying she’s looking forward to “a future...
MARKETS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate Grows Starz Streaming Subscribers to 24.5M

Lionsgate has unveiled its fourth quarter financial results, including its latest subscriber count for Starz as it mulls options for the pay TV brand. The studio saw its global streaming subscriber base for Starz grow 47 percent year-over-year to 24.5 million, while the worldwide subscriber base for the pay TV brand reached 35.8 million, which includes StarzPlay Arabia.More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate to Open $125M New Jersey Film StudioLionsgate, Paramount+ Ink Deal for 'Ghosts' Comedy SeriesTelevisaUnivision Buys Streaming Rival Pantaya The continuing rise in digital subscribers at Starz follows Roku, Vivendi’s Canal+ and Apollo Global Management reportedly being among multiple bidders for...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Lionsgate to Spin Off Starz as Multiple Bidders Circle Pay TV Platform

It’s official: Lionsgate is holding talks with multiple bidders on a potential spin-off of its Starz premium pay TV and streaming platform from its studio operations. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer gave analysts an update on the studio’s plans to create two stand-alone companies so investors can value the Starz and studio assets separately.More from The Hollywood ReporterLionsgate to Open $125M New Jersey Film StudioLionsgate, Paramount+ Ink Deal for 'Ghosts' Comedy SeriesTelevisaUnivision Buys Streaming Rival Pantaya “We are engaged in a robust and productive process with our bankers and a number of potential strategic and financial partners.  We are targeting an announcement of...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Music#Quarterly Profit#Discovery#Ip
The Hollywood Reporter

British Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton on 100 Years of “Special Relationship” Between U.K., Hollywood (Exclusive)

To mark the Motion Picture Association’s centenary on May 30, Adrian Wootton, CEO of the British Film Commission and Film London, has penned an exclusive op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter looking back at the unique relationship that the U.K. and Hollywood have enjoyed over the last 100 years, including the rise of British talent in the U.S., such as Charlie Chaplin and Alfred Hitchcock, the studio’s ever-lasting impact on the U.K.’s emerging industry, how the foundations were laid for franchises, such as James Bond and Harry Potter, and what the future holds. There are often references to the “special relationship” between...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gets Unfavorable Decisions on Jury Instructions

Jurors in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not consider whether Adam Waldman, Depp’s former attorney who was kicked off of the case, had free speech protections when he made allegedly defamatory statements against Heard. In a key ruling on jury instructions, the judge overseeing the case sided with Heard’s lawyers Thursday that Waldman does not qualify for privilege, a defense from defamation, because his statements were not in response to anything Heard said or wrote. A ruling the other way could have led to jurors outright denying Heard’s $100 million counterclaim against Depp.More from The Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Robert De Niro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Pay Tribute to “Brilliant Actor” Ray Liotta

Hollywood stars were heartbroken over the news of Ray Liotta’s death on Thursday and took to social media to pay tribute to the late actor. Liotta’s rep Jennifer Craig at Gersh confirmed his death to The Hollywood Reporter, saying the actor died in his sleep while on location. Publicist Jennifer Allen said he was working on the movie Dangerous Waters, shooting in the Dominican Republic. He was 67.More from The Hollywood ReporterDennis Lehane on Fulfilling "Lifelong Dream" to Work With Ray Liotta on Apple's Upcoming 'Black Bird'Alessandro Nivola Honors 'Many Saints of Newark' Co-Star Ray Liotta: "He Contained Multitudes"Ray Liotta, Actor in 'GoodFellas,'...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Snoop Dogg Cancels Upcoming Non-U.S. Shows, Citing “Unforeseen Scheduling Conflicts”

Snoop Dogg has canceled his upcoming non-U.S. shows, citing “unforeseen scheduling conflicts” as the reason. A statement posted to his Instagram account Sunday says those conflicts include “family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects.” It added that Snoop “regrets” the cancellations.More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish Film Commission CEO Adrian Wootton on 100 Years of "Special Relationship" Between U.K., Hollywood (Exclusive)Eurovision Winners Sell Trophy for $900,000 to Buy Drones for UkraineJohnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England “He was excited to see his fans around the world and apologies to all that had already made plans to see...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales Worth Shopping

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You don’t have to wait until Memorial Day to take advantage of stellar sales. Although the holiday officially takes place on Monday, May 30, retailers are already rolling out deals on everything from mattresses and home goods to past-season luxury designer pieces that are still very much wearable through summer and beyond.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' and Quiksilver's Retro Surf-Inspired Collection Has Officially ArrivedThe Best Memorial Day Weekend Sales on Beauty and SkincareThe Best Memorial Day Weekend...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Donald Trump’s Media Company Seeks “Cancelled” Shows, News and Podcasts for Its Subscription Streaming Service

Former President Donald Trump appears intent to launch a subscription streaming video service, even as his company’s flagship product Truth Social has thus far failed to take off. Trump Media and Technology Group, led by CEO Devin Nunes, is actively beginning to build out the streaming service, and securities filing Friday details what the company has in store.More from The Hollywood ReporterVideo Saved the Theater Star: How a Digital Capture Boom Is Bolstering Pandemic-Era BroadwayBTS to Visit White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes and DiscriminationJen Psaki Joining MSNBC This Fall, Developing Streaming Show While its original investor presentation was vague about...
POTUS
The Hollywood Reporter

Letitia Wright in ‘The Silent Twins’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

Adapted by screenwriter Andrea Seigel (Laggies) from journalist Marjorie Wallace’s non-fiction book of the same name, drama The Silent Twins explores the rich imaginative world but often unhappy real lives of outsider artists June (Letitia Wright) and Jennifer (Tamara Lawrance) Gibbons. The identical twin sisters, born in 1963 to a pair of Windrush-generation immigrants from Barbados and raised in Wales, chose to not speak to anyone other than each other for many years. Nevertheless, they wrote pages upon pages of highly eccentric but oddly compelling poetry and prose, which director Agnieszka Smoczynska (The Lure) and her team have adapted into lyrics...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Harrison Ford Teases ‘Indiana Jones 5’ at Star Wars Celebration

Harrison Ford on Thursday shocked Star Wars Celebration with a surprise appearance to tease his upcoming Indiana Jones 5. “It’s a great pleasure to be here,” Ford told the enormous crowd gathered at the Anaheim Convention Center, adding that he is “really proud of the movie that we made.”More from The Hollywood ReporterHelen Mirren, Harrison Ford to Star in 'Yellowstone' Prequel '1932'The Likely Explanation for 'Doctor Strange 2' PG-13 Rating Amid Content DebateHarrison Ford to Star in Apple TV+ Series From 'Ted Lasso' Duo, Jason Segel The iconic actor came out onstage after John Williams’ famous Indy theme played. The composer was...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: Indigenous Director Wearing Moccasins Initially Turned Away From Film Premiere

Canadian Indigenous filmmaker Kelvin Redvers was initially turned away from a red carpet screening of David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future at the Cannes Film Festival. The Dene director was stopped after he showed up wearing hand-made moccasins with the requisite tuxedo. After an intervention by the Telefilm Canada, the Canadian film financier, and the Indigenous Screen Office, which led a delegation of First Nation filmmakers to Cannes, Redvers was allowed into the gala screening for Cronenberg’s film, where he wore his moccasinsMore from The Hollywood Reporter'Return to Seoul': Film Review | Cannes 2022Kevin Spacey Film Producers Respond to U.K. Sexual...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Michelle Williams in Kelly Reichardt’s ‘Showing Up’: Film Review | Cannes 2022

The Oregon College of Art and Craft in Portland, which closed in 2019, makes a sublime setting for Showing Up, Kelly Reichardt’s thoughtful, affecting and often unexpectedly funny character study of a woman making art while navigating the exasperating whirl of everyday problems outside her garage studio. The school as depicted here is a magnet for oddball art obsessives and amusing counterculture throwbacks, yet the beauty of this unpolished jewel of a film is the way it drops you into the center of that world, without distance, judgement or cynicism. It demonstrates once again that Reichardt’s work with Michelle Williams...
PORTLAND, OR
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp Gives Surprise Performance at Jeff Beck Concert in England

Johnny Depp returned to his musical roots over the weekend, two days after lawyers delivered closing arguments in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. According to multiple posts on social media and videos shared online, the actor surprised fans at a Jeff Beck concert Sunday in England. Depp hit the stage with his guitar alongside Beck at the show, which took place in Sheffield, to perform their 2020 collaboration “Isolation,” a remake of John Lennon’s 1970 song, according to reports. They also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing.”More from The Hollywood ReporterBritish...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Village Roadshow’s Lawsuit Against Warner Bros. Over ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Sent to Arbitration

The legal battle waged by Village Roadshow accusing Warner Bros. of tanking the value of The Matrix Resurrections is about to go dark. The judge overseeing the case sided with Warner Bros. on Thursday in an unpublished tentative ruling that the lawsuit should be moved to arbitration. In light of the order, Village Roadshow moved to withdraw its motion seeking to force Warner Bros. to include it on at least 15 projects in development it claims it’s being shut out of. Warner Bros. has objected to the withdrawal. More from The Hollywood ReporterAustin Butler and Tom Hanks in Baz Luhrmann's 'Elvis':...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Cannes: ‘War Pony’ Poodle Brit Wins Palm Dog Award

If there were ever a clear sign that the Cannes Film Festival has returned to all its pre-pandemic glory, it was the ceremony for the Palm Dog, the beloved, unofficial awards show celebrating the best canine performances across the official selection and various sidebars, held a day before Cannes hands out its Palme d’Or. In the end, it was Brit (Brittney to her parents), the fluffy silver poodle star of Riley Keough and Gina Gammell’s critically-acclaimed Un Certain Regard film War Pony, who was named top dog, winning the main prize on Friday with a runaway performance. Both Keough and Gammell accepted the...
ANIMALS
The Hollywood Reporter

Why This Super-Tall Tower Is Home to NY’s Most Expensive Real Estate

Completed in 2019, Vornado Realty Trust’s 70-story 220 Central Park West holds the record for the most expensive home sale ever recorded in the U.S. — hedge-fund billionaire Ken Griffin’s purchase of a four-floor penthouse for $238 million in 2019. The limestone-clad, ultra-luxury property (which has 118 apartments, mostly duplexes) is also seeing units resell at stunning premiums over the past 12 months, partly due to it being the only building in Billionaires’ Row that sits directly on Central Park. $188MMore from The Hollywood ReporterThe Hollywood Reporter Honors Top Real Estate Agents at Inaugural New York Power Broker AwardsThe Hollywood Reporter Announces...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Jamie Foxx Criticizes “So-Called Christians” Over Lack of Legislative Action Following Shootings

Jamie Foxx criticized lawmakers over their lack of legislative action after shootings like the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas earlier this week. In an emotional message posted to Instagram on Thursday, the actor — who is from Terrell, Texas — shared his condolences to the families of the 19 students and two teachers who were shot and killed after a gunman entered Robb Elementary on May 24.More from The Hollywood ReporterJimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Discussing Texas School Shooting: "These Are Our Children"Quinta Brunson Reacts to Requests for 'Abbott Elementary' School-Shooting Episode'The Orville: New Horizons' Red Carpet Press Line Canceled After Texas Shooting But...
UVALDE, TX
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Ties as the All-Time Best Reviewed Tom Cruise Film

Hollywood summer tentpoles aren’t necessarily known for being critical darlings. There are always exceptions, of course. One of those is Top Gun: Maverick, which is finally hitting theaters today after being grounded for two years because of the pandemic. From Paramount and Skydance, the pic ranks as the best-reviewed movie of Tom Cruise’s prolific career, alongside the most recent installment in the Mission: Impossible series.More from The Hollywood ReporterPhotographer Julian Ungano on His Vision for The Hollywood Reporter's Cannes Photo DiaryBox Office: Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun 2' Flies to $19.3M in PreviewsGlen Powell Talks Auditioning in a Tuxedo, 'Top Gun' and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy