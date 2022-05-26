ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Moldova places former President Dodon under house arrest

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CK8kV_0frL0DTE00

KYIV, May 26 (Reuters) - A Moldovan court on Thursday placed former president and pro-Russian opposition leader Igor Dodon under house arrest for 30 days to allow prosecutors to investigate allegations of corruption and treason.

The Ciocana district court in Chisinau, the capital, made the order two days after Dodon's house was searched and he was placed under detention for 72 hours. read more

Speaking to the media after the court hearing, Dodon said the case was politically motivated, a charge the government has rejected.

Dodon told journalists that the judge was carrying out a "political order" from pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who succeeded Dodon in 2020. Dodon said he had no property other than that which he had officially declared.

The government has rejected the allegation of political interference with Justice Minister Sergiu Litvinenco saying the case would be carried out "in strict accordance with the law."

Dodon's arrest comes at a time when relations between Moscow and Chisinau are increasingly strained.

The Kremlin earlier said it was concerned at reports that Dodon had been detained, with spokesman Dmitry Peskov calling on Moldovan authorities to respect his rights.

In recent months Russian separatists in Moldova's Transdniestria region blamed neighbouring Ukraine for what they said were shootings, explosions and drone incursions, raising fears that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Conor Humphries; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

NATO's message to Putin: British and American troops join thousands of soldiers from 19 nations for war games in North Macedonia as Finland signals intent to join the alliance

NATO has put on a show of strength in Europe in a message to Vladimir Putin as thousands of soldiers from 19 nations take part in war games across the continent. The Swift Response 22 exercises in North Macedonia involve 4,500 troops from the US, Britain, France, Italy and other allied nations and are taking place against the backdrop of Russian aggression against perceived Western expansion.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin has forcibly deported 1.2MILLION Ukrainians to Russia and put them in 'filtration camps' – including mother of four-year-old girl who 'was snatched off the street and separated from her daughter

Ukrainians are being taken against their will into Russia, the U.S. has said, with some reports suggesting more than 1 million have been taken - including a mother who was separated from her four-year-old daughter. A senior defence official said Tuesday that the Pentagon has seen indications that Ukrainians caught...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maia Sandu
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Russia has signaled intent to end 'current phase' of invasion, cut losses with Kherson referendum: expert

Russia has potentially signaled intent to end the invasion of Ukraine and integrate the Kherson region, an intelligence expert told Fox News Digital. Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told journalists that "residents of Kherson must decide for themselves" whether they will "appeal" for "integration of the region into the Russian territory," according to TASS.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moldova#Ukraine#House Arrest#Corruption#Kyiv#Pro Russian#Ciocana#Justice#Kremlin#Reportin
UPI News

Kaliningrad: Russia's 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' deep in NATO territory

May 6 (UPI) -- The Russian Baltic Fleet has announced that it carried out a series of simulated missile strikes of its nuclear-capable Iskander system in Kaliningrad. This is not the first time that the Russian exclave -- roughly the size of Northern Ireland and wedged between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania -- has made the headlines as part of Russia's saber-rattling.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Revealed: CIA-Trained Militia Used US-Made Weapons in Deadly Attack

At least 22 people including 2 children were killed, and dozens more injured, by US-made weapons that were directly supplied to a Somali counter-terrorism force that split and fought internally over control of US-supplied assets, VICE World News can confirm after an independent review of the weapons involved. The deadly...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy