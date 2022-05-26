ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Analyzing gun violence as a public health crisis

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's Texas school shooting marked the 213th mass shooting in the U.S....

www.cbsnews.com

CBS News

Justice Department to review police response in Uvalde school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department will review the delayed law enforcement response during the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Funerals for the victims are beginning to be held this week. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports, and correspondent Lilia Luciano joins Ali Bauman to discuss the latest in the investigation.
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

COVID-19 cases rising in the U.S. heading into summer

COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are averaging more than 100,000 per day. It's more than four times what it was this same time last year. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins CBS News to discuss what's driving the rise and to answer questions about the new monkeypox outbreak.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

After 19 Kids Died in Massacre, Uvalde Police Chief Wrote Press Release Saying His Officers ‘Responded Within Minutes’ and Thankfully Didn’t Die Themselves

The chief of the Uvalde, Texas, Police Department on Thursday issued a press release which expressed thanks that his “officers did not sustain any life threatening injuries” during the massacre killings of 19 students and two adults at an elementary school this week. Chief Daniel Rodriguez’s statement noted...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Face The Nation: Murphy, Demings, Hockely

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on background check measures with Senator Chris Murphy, gun control with U.S. Rep. Val Demings, reflecting on the desensitization of school shootings, and Parkland survivor and mother of Sandy Hook victim talk gun control.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

FBI records on search for fabled gold raise more questions

A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold was below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania. The report, by a...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Bidens lay flowers at memorial and attend mass in Uvalde

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Mr. Biden and the first lady laid flowers at the front of the school,...
UVALDE, TX
CBS News

Angela Davis on continuing to fight for change

The activist, professor and writer has spent more than five decades advocating against oppression, white supremacy and police violence. Five decades after she was tried and acquitted on conspiracy, kidnapping and murder charges, Angela Davis is advocating for the abolishment of prisons. She talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about expanding the possibilities for social change.
ADVOCACY
