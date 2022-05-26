Analyzing gun violence as a public health crisis

In the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, the U.S. once again finds itself in a familiar cycle of gun violence, filled with mourning and unfulfilled promises of change. Jim Axelrod reflects on the state of gun violence in America.
The U.S. Justice Department will review the delayed law enforcement response during the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Funerals for the victims are beginning to be held this week. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca reports, and correspondent Lilia Luciano joins Ali Bauman to discuss the latest in the investigation.
People are outraged over law enforcement's response to Tuesday's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. CBS News' Omar Villafranca explains why the investigation is now turning to the police response.
COVID-19 cases in the U.S. are averaging more than 100,000 per day. It's more than four times what it was this same time last year. Dr. Celine Gounder, senior fellow and editor-at-large for public health at Kaiser Health News, joins CBS News to discuss what's driving the rise and to answer questions about the new monkeypox outbreak.
Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
The chief of the Uvalde, Texas, Police Department on Thursday issued a press release which expressed thanks that his “officers did not sustain any life threatening injuries” during the massacre killings of 19 students and two adults at an elementary school this week. Chief Daniel Rodriguez’s statement noted...
A former U.S. Army reservist described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer was convicted Friday of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who worked a security contractor at a Navy base when he joined the pro-Trump mob on Jan....
Carolyn Loughton flung herself on top of her daughter when a gunman with a high-powered rifle opened fire on a group of tourists in Australia, but it was not enough to save Sarah's life. The shooting, in a café in the Tasmanian town of Port Arthur in April 1996, resulted in 35 people killed, and another 23 wounded.
Missed the second half of the show? The latest on background check measures with Senator Chris Murphy, gun control with U.S. Rep. Val Demings, reflecting on the desensitization of school shootings, and Parkland survivor and mother of Sandy Hook victim talk gun control.
A scientific analysis commissioned by the FBI shortly before agents went digging for buried treasure suggested that a huge quantity of gold was below the surface, according to newly released government documents and photos that deepen the mystery of the 2018 excavation in remote western Pennsylvania. The report, by a...
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Sunday visited Robb Elementary School, the site of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last week that resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two adults. Mr. Biden and the first lady laid flowers at the front of the school,...
The activist, professor and writer has spent more than five decades advocating against oppression, white supremacy and police violence. Five decades after she was tried and acquitted on conspiracy, kidnapping and murder charges, Angela Davis is advocating for the abolishment of prisons. She talks with correspondent Lilia Luciano about expanding the possibilities for social change.
A growing number of cities are no longer enforcing minor traffic stops in an effort to de-escalate tensions between the police and civilians. Adriana Diaz speaks with local authorities in Lansing, Michigan, one of the cities where this new approach was adopted.
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Paxlovid is being prescribed to try to keep high-risk patients out of the hospital. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of potential "COVID-19 rebound" after a five-day course of the treatment. "If you take Paxlovid, you might get symptoms again,"...
President Biden is met with protests as he travels to Uvalde, Texas. Also, millions of Americans are traveling this holiday weekend despite canceled flights and record-high gas prices. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Comments / 0