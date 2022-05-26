ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nazareth, PA

District 11 baseball playoffs: Liberty, Emmaus and Nazareth are moving on in 6A; Becahi advances in 4A

By Keith Groller, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

The same four teams that played in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference baseball semifinals have advanced to the District 11 6A semifinals, although the matchups have changed.

Last week in the EPC tournament, it was Emmaus vs. Parkland and Liberty vs. Nazareth.

This time, it will be Parkland vs. Liberty and Emmaus vs. Nazareth after all four posted wins in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

For the story on Parkland’s win, go to:

The recaps of the other games:

Liberty 4, Pleasant Valley 2

Sophomore Noah Gyauch-Quirk broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run triple in the bottom of the third inning and he also worked 1⅔ scoreless innings in relief to protect the lead as No. 2 seed Liberty (21-2) advanced to a 12:05 p.m. semifinal meeting against Parkland on Sunday at DeSales. Hayden O’Neill scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run over 5⅓ innings before turning it over to Gyauch-Quirk who allowed one hit, no walks, and struck out two. Tommy Mason had a double and knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly for Liberty while Austin Ratti knocked in both Bears runs with a two-run single in the second. Pleasant Valley finished 14-8.

Emmaus 5, Stroudsburg 0

Luke Deschenes and Tyler LePage combined on a four-hit shutout and 13 strikeouts and Jaden Gallagher hit a two-run home run as the No. 1 seeded Green Hornets (20-4) returned to the semifinals after winning the 6A championship last year. Deschenes doubled in a run and Zach McEllroy singled in another run as Emmaus collected seven hits. Deschenes allowed four hits and a walk, hit a batter and struck out 10 in 5⅔ innings. LePage retired all four hitters he faced, three on strikeouts as the Green Hornets will get a rematch with Nazareth at 3 p.m. Sunday at DeSales.

Nazareth 5, Northampton 4

Jake Dally provided the go-ahead, and as it turned out, a game-winning run with an RBI single in the fourth and the fourth-seeded Blue Eagles (17-7) advanced to the semis and a rematch with Emmaus at 3 p.m. Sunday. Dally was the only one on either side with two hits and he also scored a run. Jack Bacolo and Jacoby Sauer combined on a five-hitter. Sauer gave up one hit and struck out five in three scoreless innings. Just two of Nazareth’s runs were earned as Northampton (13-9) committed seven errors.,

CLASS 4A BASEBALL

Pine Grove 8, Northwestern Lehigh 3

The Cardinals go a 3-for-3 performance including an RBI single by Logan Zimmerman and Ethan Hannevig had two hits and two RBIs as No. 3 seed Pine Grove advanced to the semifinals and a 4 p.m. game on Sunday at Tamaqua against Saucon Valley. It was 1-1 going to the bottom of the fourth, but the Pine Grove offense erupted from there with two runs in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth. Justin Augustus had a two-run double for the Tigers (14-9).

Saucon Valley 9, North Schuylkill 8

The Panthers rallied from 6-0 and 8-3 deficits with three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to advance to the semifinals. Saucon (17-3) had 13 hits and will face Pine Grove at 4 p.m. Sunday. No individual information on the Panthers was available.

Bethlehem Catholic 3, Allentown Central Catholic 0

Chaise Albus pitched a four-hit shutout and also had two hits and knocked in a run as the defending 4A champion Golden Hawks returned to the semifinals. No. 4 seed Becahi (12-9) will play No. 1 seed Blue Mountain at 1 p.m. Sunday at Tamaqua. Albus walked two and struck out nine. Freshman Collin Peacock made a spectacular diving catch on the warning track in center to rob Central’s Chris Quezada of extra bases in the fifth. Albus had an RBI double and Anthony Martinez singled in a run in the first. Becahi tacked on another run on an error in the fourth. The Vikings, who finished 10-11, had four hits from four different players, all singles.

State College

Penn State Wrestling: Bethlehem Catholic Standout Tyler Kasak Commits to Nittany Lions’ 2023 Recruiting Class

Penn State wrestling’s future just continues to get better. Class of 2023 prospect Tyler Kasak announced on Saturday afternoon that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. Kasak, who attends Bethlehem Catholic High School, boasts an impressive 79-3 record throughout his three years there, according to PA-Wrestling.com. “I...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Coaches vs Cancer NEPA Golf Classic to Feature Gerry McNamara, Honor Jake Kosierowski

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Less than a year after the inaugural Coaches vs Cancer NEPA Golf Classic this past October, the organization is getting ready for the second annual event next month. Last year's tournament with ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi was so successful, they're doing it again. The speaker this year is another big name from college basketball, from a little closer to home.
CLARKS SUMMIT, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

International field conquers slick course in Easton twilight bicycle race (PHOTOS)

Amateur and professional bicycle racers from around the world pedaled their way through a rain-slicked course Saturday in Easton. The Easton Twilight Criterium returned to the city’s Downtown, held as part of the venerable Tour of Somerville during the race’s traditional Memorial Day weekend this year. The Easton race debuted last September, pushed back from May due to the coronavirus pandemic.
EASTON, PA
NJ.com

N.J. prep star, Villanova commit Mark Armstrong makes first cut for USA U18 National Team

Mark Armstrong has big goals for his final summer before entering college. The 18-year-old Saint Peter’s Prep point guard and Villanova commit made the first cut Saturday for the USA U18 National Team, and now hopes to make the final 12-man roster that will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The final roster will be announced early next week before the team begins group play June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.
BASKETBALL
BoxingNews24.com

Champions in the Ring Not Necessary Out of the Ring!

By Ken Hissner: In all my years promoting, managing, and advising my share of managers, promoters, and of course, boxers, here are a couple of experiences. In November of 1982, I promoted what would be the third and last of my promotional events under the name of Spartacus Promotions. This...
EASTON, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

