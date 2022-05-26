ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

How the Black community can process stress and trauma from the Buffalo shooting

By Jackie Rae
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

According to a poll conducted by the Washington Post , 70% of Black Americans think at least half of White Americans hold White supremacist beliefs. The study also found that 75% of Black Americans believe that White supremacists are a “major threat” to Black Americans, and 66% say White supremacy is a bigger problem today than it was five years ago. These thoughts and fears are widespread, not confined to the Black community in Buffalo, where 10 people were killed in a mass shooting based on their race.

What can we do with those fears and concerns that seem to be regularly reinforced by events like the murder of George Floyd or the targeting of Black shoppers at a supermarket?

This week on “ The Word, ” Jackie Rae talks with Jerlene Tatum, who is an entrepreneur and advocate in Long Beach, and Dr. Kim Tabari, who is the Organizational Development Director at the USC Equity Research Institute. Dr. Tabari is part of the Executive Management Team and believes in the importance of maintaining relationships to bring about healing and transformation, especially during times of conflict.

Both Long Beach residents discuss ways the Black community can deal with the ongoing trama of racism in the United States.

Do we need a parade to honor MLK—or is it time for real change?

Long Beach Post

