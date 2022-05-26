Susan Sarandon, Fat Joe to Star in Animated Comedy ‘The Movers’ in Development at Fox (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Susan Sarandon and Fat Joe are set to lead the voice cast of the animated comedy series “The Movers” in development at Fox , Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on an original idea by Sarandon, her son Jack Henry Robbins, and Danielle Uhlarik. All three are credited as co-creators and executive producers, with Robbins and Uhlarik writing the script. Fat Joe will also executive produce in addition to starring. Fox’s Bento Box Enteratinment will produce.

“The Movers” is described as a half-hour workplace comedy that explores New York City through the dysfunctional employees of the 78th ranked moving company in Manhattan.

This is the second Fox project to which Sarandon is attached. She will next be seen in the Fox country music drama “Monarch” in one of the lead roles. The show was originally meant to debut in January but will now bow in the fall .

Sarandon is an Academy Award winner, taking home the statuette for best actress in 1996 for “Dead Man Walking.” She has been nominated four other times in the same category throughout her career. She has starred in iconic films such as “Thelma & Louise,” “The Client,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” “Atlantic City,” and “Lorenzo’s Oil.” Sarandon is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee and a five-time Emmy Award nominee. Her past TV roles include “Feud: Bette and Joan,” “Ray Donovan,” and the HBO film “You Don’t Know Jack.”

She is repped by UTA.

Fat Joe rose to fame via his rap career, dropping hit singles like “Lean Back,” “What’s Luv?,” “Flow Joe,” and “Make It Rain.” He has released 10 studio albums to date and earned multiple Grammy nominations throughout his career. He has also made numerous acting appearances, with roles in films like “Empire,” “Happy Feet,” and “Night School” as well as the Netflix series version of “She’s Gotta Have It.”

He is repped by APA.

Uhlarik is currently a co-executive producer on Hulu’s “Solar Opposites.” She most recently developed the animated show “Wallflower” starring “Hacks” breakout Hannah Einbender at Freeform. Her other credits include “Champaign, ILL” and the independent pilot “Bootstrapped.”

She is repped by Sloane Offer.

Robbins previously co-wrote and directed the feature film “VHYES” in 2020. His other directorial efforts include “Ghostmates” for YouTube Red, the short films “Painting with Joan” and “Hot Winter,” and dozens of segments on “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” He is repped by ICM and Artists First.