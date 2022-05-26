Police ask for public’s help finding missing 85-year-old with medical conditions

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an at-risk 85-year-old woman who was last seen walking in the upper Westside in Long Beach.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, Edith Nell Birden was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday walking in the 3000 block of Adriatic Avenue, which is just south of Silverado Park.

Police say she left on foot, and her destination is unknown. Birden suffers from medical conditions that may lead her to easily become disoriented, police said in statement Thursday morning.

Birden is Black, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black stocking cap on her head, a white sweater, black and white leopard-print pants and white oversized shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Missing Persons Detail at 562-570-7246 or police dispatch at 562-435-6711. Anonymous tips can be phoned in at Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

