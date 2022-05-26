ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: How to Stream the New ‘Star Wars’ Series Online

By Anna Tingley
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lG8wp_0frKzpVF00

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Obi-Wan returns for one more showdown with Anakin Skywalker in the new “ Star Wars ” series that hits Disney+ this Friday.

In “ Obi-Wan Kenobi ,” Ewan McGregor reprises his role as the titular Jedi Knight, alongside Hayden Christensen, who returns to his legendary role as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader. The new, six-episode series, which also stars Moses Ingram and Rupert Friend, premieres Friday at 12 a.m. PT.

The limited series will stream on Disney+ exclusively, so you’ll have to sign up for a subscription in order to catch all of the episodes as they debut. A regular subscription, for $7.99/month, will allow access to the entire season, in addition to Disney’s entire vault of original series and films — this includes every “Star Wars” movie and show ever made, such as “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”




BUY NOW:

$7.99/Month


Buy It

However, the Disney Bundle is the best deal for those looking for a more comprehensive package. For $13.99/month, you also get access to Hulu and ESPN+. Through the deal, you’ll also be able to stream live sports and tap into Hulu’s vast library of shows and movies.




BUY NOW:

$13.99/Month


Buy It

The show, helmed by Deborah Chow, who directed two episodes of “The Mandalorian,” marks the first time that McGregor and Christensen will reprise their roles since 2005’s “Revenge of the Sith.” Set in between the events of the prequel trilogy and the original “Star Wars” trilogy, the show begins with Kenobi hiding in Tatooine to watch over a young Luke Skywalker. But chaos ensues when Vader recruits a group of dark side Inquisitors to hunt down the last surviving Jedis.

Stream “Obi-Wan Kenobi” on Disney+ .

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Natalia Dyer Unpack Their Characters’ Love Lives in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4

Click here to read the full article. The young adults of “Stranger Things” are dealing with a lot over the course of Season 4. There’s the looming terrors of graduation for Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), the crushing work of managing a video store for Steve (Joe Keery) and Robin (Maya Hawke) and the threat of a paranormal serial killer Vecna murdering the townspeople of Hawkins. But perhaps no issue weighs on the four more pressingly than their love lives, which are in total disarray at the season’s start. For Nancy and Jonathan, the main issue in their relationship...
TV SERIES
Variety

Simu Liu Reveals Co-Star Ncuti Gatwa Didn’t Even Tell ‘Barbie’ Castmates He Was New Doctor Who

Click here to read the full article. When it was revealed earlier this month that “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa would be taking on the role of the new Doctor Who, the whole world was taken by surprise – including Gatwa’s “Barbie” castmates. Simu Liu, who is co-starring alongside Gatwa and Margot Robbie in the upcoming doll movie, revealed Gatwa kept his “Doctor Who” casting a secret for months, with the “Barbie” stars only learning of the news at the same time as the rest of the world. “[He] didn’t tell anyone a thing,” Liu said during a talk with “The...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney+ Adds ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Content Warning After Texas School Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Disney+ added a warning to the page of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” that some viewers may find “certain scenes” in the Star Wars series “upsetting.” That appeared to be in response to the mass shooting earlier this week at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead. A message on some Disney+ accounts on the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” landing page on Friday read, “Although this fictional series is a continuation of the story from Star Wars movies filmed many years ago, some scenes may be upsetting to viewers in light of the recent tragic events....
UVALDE, TX
Variety

‘Maestro’ First Look: Bradley Cooper Transforms Into Leonard Bernstein in ‘A Star Is Born’ Follow-Up

Click here to read the full article. Bradley Cooper is fully transformed in the first look at his Netflix-backed biographical drama “Maestro,” which serves as his directorial follow-up to Oscar winner “A Star Is Born.” Set photos from the movie were released by the streaming giant on Monday, showing Cooper opposite co-star Carey Mulligan. Cooper stars in “Maestro” as esteemed Broadway composer Leonard Bernstein, with Carey Mulligan playing Bernstein’s wife Felicia Montealegre. The photos show Bernstein at various ages, with impressive make-up work applied to Cooper to nail his look as an elderly Bernstein. As Cooper confirmed to Variety earlier this year,...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Rupert Friend
Person
Hayden Christensen
Person
Jude Law
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Variety

‘Succession’ Composer Nicholas Britell Enters the ‘Star Wars’ Universe With Music for ‘Andor’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Composer Nicholas Britell can keep a secret. The three-time Oscar nominee and Emmy winner for “Succession” has been working on “Andor,” the next “Star Wars” TV series, for the past two years, totally under wraps. Details about “Andor” were announced yesterday by Lucasfilm at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, Calif. Diego Luna will reprise his role as Cassian Andor from the 2016 film “Rogue One” in a 12-part series beginning Aug. 31 on Disney+. Britell, meanwhile, was back in New York, still toiling away on the series. Although limited in what he could disclose about...
ANAHEIM, CA
Variety

Donald Trump’s Media Company Wants Pro-Gun Programming, Other ‘Non-Woke’ Content for Streaming Service

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump’s media company plans to launch a subscription-streaming service stocked with a range of right-wing content — including “shows that embrace the Second Amendment” and “Trump-specific programming” — a Netflix-style offering squarely pitched at his MAGA followers. The new programming focus for Trump’s prospective subscription VOD service was outlined Friday in a regulatory filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that intends to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group. Trump’s company earlier this year launched Truth Social, a rival social networking service very similar to Twitter (from which...
POTUS
Variety

Bo Hopkins, Actor in ‘American Graffiti’ and Sam Peckinpah Classics, Dies at 80

Click here to read the full article. Bo Hopkins, the actor who has appeared in classics like “American Graffiti,” “The Wild Bunch,” “Midnight Express” and “The Getaway,” died Friday. He was 80 years old. Hopkins’ death was confirmed on the actor’s official website. “It is with great sadness that we announce that Bo has passed away,” reads a statement on the website. “Bo loved hearing from his fans from around the world and although he was unable to respond to every email over the last few years, he appreciated hearing from each and every one of you.” The actor was born William Hopkins...
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Movies#Star Wars Trilogy#Disney#Hulu#Espn
Variety

Cannes Directors’ Fortnight Title ‘A Male’ Exposes the Ravages of Traditional Manhood

Click here to read the full article. Playing Directors’ Fortnight, Fabián Hernández’s “A Male” (“Un Varón”) underscores just how much Colombian cinema has evolved in recent years, in both technique and kind of storytelling.  A meditation on manhood sold by Dubai-based Cercamon and seen at San Sebastian’s WIP Latin last year, it turns on 16-year-old Carlos (Dylan Felipe Ramírez Espitia), glimpses of his deep turmoil shining through a stoic facade.  His mother in jail, his sister on the game,Carlos lives in a central Bogotá homeless shelter in central Bogotá.Over Christmas, he wanders his local streets, dominated by the ideal of the alpha...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Defends Ricky Gervais, Dave Chappelle: ‘Nobody Would Say That What He Does Isn’t Thoughtful or Smart’

Click here to read the full article. Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has offered further defense for the streamer’s curation of stand-up comedy specials from Ricky Gervais and Dave Chappelle, both of which have been criticized for including language that is considered transphobic. In an interview with Maureen Dowd at The New York Times, Sarandos reaffirmed his stance on airing the specials, saying that the way comedians figure out where the line is is by “crossing the line every once in a while.” “I think it’s very important to the American culture generally to have free expression, Sarandos told the Times. “We’re programming...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Jon Voight, Outspoken GOP Supporter, Calls For ‘Proper Qualifications for Gun Ownership’ After Uvalde Shooting

Click here to read the full article. Actor Jon Voight, a vocal supporter of former president Donald J. Trump and the Republican party, has released a statement calling for stricter gun control laws in the United States. “There should be proper qualifications for gun ownership,” Voight said in a video released through his official Facebook page. “Proper testing. One should only own a gun if they’re qualified and schooled.” Voight’s stance marks a striking divergence from the GOP platform’s typical stance on gun control. The actor had previously voiced skepticism over the legitimacy of the results of the 2020 presidential election, claiming...
UVALDE, TX
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
Variety

Alexis Bledel Exits ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Ahead of Season 5 (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Alexis Bledel will not return for “The Handmaid’s Tale” Season 5, Variety has learned exclusively. Bledel, who has played the key character of Emily/Ofglen on the Hulu drama since its first season debuted in 2017, said in a statement Friday: “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ at this time. I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support.” During her four-year run on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Bledel received four Emmy...
TV SERIES
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Epic Records Ups Ayanna Wilks to VP, Adds Natalie Geday to Publicity Team

Click here to read the full article. Epic Records has promoted Ayanna Wilks to vice president of publicity and has hired Natalie Geday as VP of publicity as well. Both report to Melissa Victor, SVP and head of publicity for the Sony Music label. Both are based in Los Angeles. Wilks (pictured at left) was previously senior director of public relations and has worked on the media campaigns for Giveon, Bia and Mimi Webb as well as newcomers India Shawn, Melvoni and MK xyz, among others. Prior to Epic, Wilks was director of the celebrity division of Wilhelmina Models, and worked at...
MUSIC
Variety

The Kid Laroi Re-Signs With Scooter Braun for Management

Click here to read the full article. The saga of The Kid Laroi’s management continues. The Australian singer has re-signed with Scooter Braun for management, a month after parting ways with Adam Leber’s Rebel Management, Variety has confirmed. Braun’s SB Projects roster includes Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Dan + Shay and Tori Kelly, among others. Laroi first signed with Braun in June 2021, then left three months later due to, what Billboard described as “significant problems” with the firm — namely that Braun himself was not involved enough in making career decisions. According to a source, Laroi and his...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

MUBI Snaps Up Hot Cannes Title ‘Holy Spider’ for Several Territories

Click here to read the full article. Streamer and distributor MUBI has acquired Ali Abbasi’s Cannes Film Festival competition title “Holy Spider” for the U.K., Ireland, Latin America (excluding Mexico) and Malaysia. The film will be released theatrically followed by an exclusive MUBI streaming release. The film follows family man Saeed as he embarks on his own religious quest — to “cleanse” the holy Iranian city of Mashhad of immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. After murdering several women, he grows ever more desperate about the lack of public interest in his divine mission. It stars Mehdi Bajestani, Zar Amir Ebrahimi, Arash...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’: Production Design Shines Light on Rainbow Room and the Byers Home in Season Four

Click here to read the full article. The last time audiences saw the Byers family on Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” they were leaving town. After a lengthy hiatus, the highly anticipated fourth season returns to Netflix on May 27. This time, the family has been relocated for their safety to Southern California, where they moved from fictional Hawkins, Ind. (actually filmed in Georgia). The family has expanded, with Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown) joining Joyce, played Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp’s Will and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). In finding the new home, production designer Chris Trujillo thought about building from the ground up, but there was something more...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown on Will’s Sexuality: ‘It’s Up to the Audience’s Interpretation’

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses plot points of Season 4 of “Stranger Things,” currently streaming on Netflix. With 16 main characters, at least a dozen new characters, and five major locations — including a prison in Soviet-era Russia and a converted underground missile silo somewhere in the American West — it’s frankly surprising that Season 4 of “Stranger Things” has any time to explore quiet moments of personal growth. But anyone tracking the journey of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) over the course of the show has noticed that the kid who survived the Upside Down...
TV SERIES
Variety

Bo Burnham Releases 63 Minutes of ‘Inside’ Deleted Scenes

Click here to read the full article. Bo Burnham released an extended video featuring deleted material from his 2021 Netflix special “Bo Burnham: Inside” on Monday evening. The video, titled “THE INSIDE OUTTAKES,” comes in at nearly 63 minutes long, just 24 minutes shy of the 83-minute runtime of the original “Inside.” Burnham revisited the footage in April, beginning to edit together the extra footage into a cohesive video. The comedian and singer-songwriter announced the debut as a surprise through Twitter, first teasing with a simple tweet that read “stand by…” before firing off a follow-up a few minutes later. He wrote, “a...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Cannes Buyers Flock to Leonor Serraille’s Competition Film ‘Mother and Son’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. MK2 Films has locked major territory deals on Leonor Serraille’s drama “Mother and Son” which world premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival and garnered strong reviews. “Mother and Son” charts the lives of a young African woman, Rose, and two of her four children, Jean and Ernest, who come to France from the Ivory Coast in the 1980s with high ideals. Juggling her parenting responsibilities and low-paying jobs, Rose still aspires to find true love and to fulfill her own desires, but she ultimately struggles to reach a balance between her...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

65K+
Followers
53K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy