Comics

What the hell is a Batman / Superman fusion?

By Michael Doran
 4 days ago

Batman ... Superman ... fused?

What the F...?

This is the Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 "Batman/Superman Fusion variant cover" by series artist Dan Mora on sale in June.

And that's all we can tell you about. DC isn't sharing any more details right now. We asked, believe us, but all they could do right now was provide us a full-sized version of the cover.

So what the hell is it?

In a previous Batman/Superman ongoing series, the logo was a fusion of the iconic Batman and Superman symbols, so it could just be Mora having some conceptual fun with that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xx0Rk_0frKzork00

World's Finest #4 Batman/Superman Fusion variant cover (Image credit: DC)

And who among us hasn't doodled a 'Super-Bat' in our childhood?

But that said, Waid and Mora's World's Finest is all about Silver Age-inspired wild and wacky conceptual fun , so maybe there's an actual story element involved in a Batman and Superman amalgam/fusion? After all, the image also features the Dark Knight and Man of Steel over the mysterious figure's shoulders an ethereal black and white.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 continues the story arc introducing the supervillain Devil Nezha to the DC Universe. World's Finest is set in the past, but Nezha's retroactive introduction is poised to pay off in September in Waid's new five-issue event series Batman vs. Robin in which he returns as the main villain and major threat to the current DCU.

Nezha was mentioned in the contemporary timeline for the first time in this week's Deathstroke Inc. #9 as part of the 'Shadow War' crossover , so maybe he's such a threat a Batman-Superman fusion is necessary to defeat him.

We'll know one way or another in a few weeks when Batman/Superman: World's Finest #4 goes on sale June 21 and probably before. And if so you'll read about it here when DC decides to reveal more.

Batman/Superman: World's Finest is just one of the many new Batman comics going on sale every month from DC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
