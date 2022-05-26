Food stamp claimants in 18 states to get extra SNAP benefits worth at least $95 in June – see if yours is on the list

EMERGENCY allotments for food stamps will continue in June for millions of SNAP beneficiaries.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in at least 18 states will continue to send extra money, in addition to a recipient's monthly benefits.

Emergency SNAP will continue in many states for June Credit: Getty

The amount a household receives varies by size, but $95 is the minimum amount households must be given - on top of the regular SNAP benefit amount each month.

The money will be deposited onto an electronic benefits transfer (EBT) card.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase food for your family at authorized stores.

There are also a number of online retailers which accept SNAP.

Emergency allotment changes

For much of the pandemic, SNAP agencies across the country were providing emergency allotments (EA) each month.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) which oversees SNAP extended the public health emergency through July 15, 2022.

Some states, such as Nebraska and Tennessee, have already phased out this added benefit.

The states are able to do this if the state-issued emergency or disaster declaration has expired or will expire in the current month.

The amount of extra money eligible families may receive depends on family size.

The minimum amount given is $95.

Meanwhile, some are still continuing to pay out the emergency allotments through June.

Emergency SNAP for June

Emergency allotments are being offered in Washington, DC and Guam for June.

The following states are sending extra money, as well:

If your state is not on the list, it may still approve emergency benefits in the coming days and weeks.

The Sun will continue to update the list.

How do you qualify for SNAP?

Throughout the US, more than 41.5 million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month.

You must apply for SNAP in the state in which you live and meet certain bank balance limits.

The total amount of SNAP benefits your household gets each month is called an allotment.

SNAP households are expected to spend about 30% of their own resources on food.

The USDA says the maximum monthly allotment is based on household size.

For example, for a family of four, the maximum allotment is $835.

Each state has a different application form and process.

Benefits are paid on a specific day each month, depending on your state.

The Sun explains when you need to re-certify to continue receiving SNAP benefits.

Plus, find out why not all grocery stores accept SNAP EBT cards.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS