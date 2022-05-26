ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash lineup for 2022: Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and Playboi Carti

By Doug George, Chicago Tribune
 4 days ago
Post Malone performs at the T-Mobile stage during the third day of Lollapalooza, Saturday July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune/TNS

The musical lineup for Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has been announced, with headliners including a return for Lil Uzi Vert, as well as Post Malone and Playboi Carti. The three-day hip hop music festival will be June 17-19 in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Drive) in Chicago.

All tickets are on sale now, including single-day tickets (from $95), three-day general admission ($275) and VIP tickets ($450) via www.TheSummerSmash.com .

The festival is founded by concert promoter SPKRBX and media company Lyrical Lemonade, launched in 2013 by Cole Bennett, and boasted 90,000 attendees last August. For 2022, it returns to its traditional dates in mid-June.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

  • AG Club
  • Autumn!
  • Babytron
  • Bktharula
  • First Class Bee
  • Fedd The God
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Lil Skies
  • Lucki
  • Nardo Wick
  • Rico Nasty
  • Roy French
  • Sheck Wes
  • Slump6s
  • SSGKobe
  • Trippie Redd
  • Warhol.SS
  • Wiz Khalifa
  • Yung Bans

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

  • Bad Neighbors
  • BIA
  • Corbin
  • D Savage
  • Danny Towers
  • Dreamer Isioma
  • Dreezy
  • Elijah Wallace
  • G Herbo
  • Femdot
  • Homixide Gang
  • IAYZE
  • Kali
  • Katie Got Bandz
  • Lil Tecca
  • Lil Tracy
  • Polo G
  • Post Malone
  • Pouya & Fat Nick
  • Sid Shyne
  • Ski Mask The Slump God
  • Supa BWE
  • Tyla Yaweh

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

  • 2 Chainz
  • 347Aidan
  • Babysantana
  • CP
  • DCG Brothers
  • Destroy Lonely
  • Famous Dex
  • Flo Milli
  • Kankan
  • Kelo of Dopeness B2B KaiDontTrap
  • Ken Car$on
  • Key Glock
  • Lancey Foux
  • Lil Yachty
  • Noza Jordan
  • Ohgeesy
  • Oliver Tree
  • Playboi Carti
  • Pollari
  • Sojabrat
  • $not
  • Sonny
  • Tink
  • Yeat
  • ZZZ

Local acts include Chicago’s own Lucki and newly added SSGKobe Friday, and Polo G and G Herbo Saturday. Summer Smash will adhere to all COVID-related protocols from state and local health officials; rain or shine event.

