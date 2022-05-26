Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash lineup for 2022: Lil Uzi Vert, Post Malone and Playboi Carti

Post Malone performs at the T-Mobile stage during the third day of Lollapalooza, Saturday July 31, 2021, at Grant Park in Chicago. Vashon Jordan Jr./Chicago Tribune/TNS

The musical lineup for Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash has been announced, with headliners including a return for Lil Uzi Vert, as well as Post Malone and Playboi Carti. The three-day hip hop music festival will be June 17-19 in Douglass Park (1401 S. Sacramento Drive) in Chicago.

All tickets are on sale now, including single-day tickets (from $95), three-day general admission ($275) and VIP tickets ($450) via www.TheSummerSmash.com .

The festival is founded by concert promoter SPKRBX and media company Lyrical Lemonade, launched in 2013 by Cole Bennett, and boasted 90,000 attendees last August. For 2022, it returns to its traditional dates in mid-June.

FRIDAY, JUNE 17

AG Club

Autumn!

Babytron

Bktharula

First Class Bee

Fedd The God

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Skies

Lucki

Nardo Wick

Rico Nasty

Roy French

Sheck Wes

Slump6s

SSGKobe

Trippie Redd

Warhol.SS

Wiz Khalifa

Yung Bans

SATURDAY, JUNE 18

Bad Neighbors

BIA

Corbin

D Savage

Danny Towers

Dreamer Isioma

Dreezy

Elijah Wallace

G Herbo

Femdot

Homixide Gang

IAYZE

Kali

Katie Got Bandz

Lil Tecca

Lil Tracy

Polo G

Post Malone

Pouya & Fat Nick

Sid Shyne

Ski Mask The Slump God

Supa BWE

Tyla Yaweh

SUNDAY, JUNE 19

2 Chainz

347Aidan

Babysantana

CP

DCG Brothers

Destroy Lonely

Famous Dex

Flo Milli

Kankan

Kelo of Dopeness B2B KaiDontTrap

Ken Car$on

Key Glock

Lancey Foux

Lil Yachty

Noza Jordan

Ohgeesy

Oliver Tree

Playboi Carti

Pollari

Sojabrat

$not

Sonny

Tink

Yeat

ZZZ

Local acts include Chicago’s own Lucki and newly added SSGKobe Friday, and Polo G and G Herbo Saturday. Summer Smash will adhere to all COVID-related protocols from state and local health officials; rain or shine event.

