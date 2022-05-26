RCS Community Library news: Holiday hours

T he library is closed in observance of Memorial Day from Saturday, May 28 through Monday, May 30.

The library may be closed then but our website will be open for business – renew materials, check out eBooks, stream a movie and more!

Take and Make Tuesday

Pick up supplies and instructions for preserving those spring flowers as works of art that will look beautiful in your window.

We will be providing some flowers but feel free to include some of your own too.

Recommended for teens and adults, but kids with patience and adult supervision may also enjoy.

Pick up begins at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31.

Fiber Arts Meetup

Unwind at an informal gathering with fellow yarn crafters to work on your projects, ask questions, get inspired, and just enjoy crafting in a group. Join us on Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. and bring your own supplies. Sign up to reserve your spot.

Movies at the Library

Join us for our Movies at the Library as we feature “Death on the Nile,” on Monday, June 6, at 2 p.m.

Belgian sleuth Hercule Poirot’s Egyptian vacation aboard a glamorous river steamer turns into a terrifying search for a murderer when a picture-perfect couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short. Set against an epic landscape of sweeping desert vistas and the majestic Giza pyramids, this tale of unbridled passion and incapacitating jealousy features a cosmopolitan group of impeccably dressed travelers, and enough wicked twists and turns to leave audiences guessing until the final, shocking denouement.

Food Truck: Chef Jon Food Truck

Drop by the Library parking lot after 4 pm for the culinary stylings of Chef Jon Desormo on Monday, June 6. Specializing in Asian inspired rice bowls, killer grilled cheese, and savory soups, Chef Jon has something for everyone.

— Carol Melewski

Check out his menu here: http://www.chefjonfoodtruck.com/

GARDEN FITNESS

Wednesday, June 8 at 11 am

Gardening season is upon us! Join us for an informative session with Physical Therapist Laurie Dickerson on Wednesday, June 8 at 11 am. Laurie will provide tips for improving and enjoying your time in the garden with fewer aches and pains. Register today!