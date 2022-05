As parents, we spend a lot of time thinking about the kind of person our kids will grow up to be. And if they choose to become a parent, the kind of parent they will be. With two sons, I spend a lot of time thinking about the kind of fathers I hope my children will be, should they become parents. (One of them is adamant that he won’t have children, the other one wants to have seven children.)

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO