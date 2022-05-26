ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

14-year-old girl reported missing from northwest Miami-Dade

By Alex Ciccarone
Click10.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI – Miami-Dade police are searching for a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing on Tuesday. Katherine Roig was...

www.local10.com

Click10.com

Police investigate shooting that injured 1 in Miami

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning. The shooting was reported just after 3 a.m. in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 79th Street. Officer Michael Vega, who is also a spokesman for the police department, confirmed that the victim was...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies search for woman who vanished from Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Irene Lanning Xeniti vanished early Saturday morning in Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday. Deputies asked the public for help with finding Xeniti, 53, who is about 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. Xeniti was driving a...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Margate home under investigation

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were called to a house where a shooting took place in Margate. A shooting occurred at 5740 Lakeside Drive, at around 11 p.m., Monday. Special Response Teams investigated the home, Tuesday morning. The residence was cleared by police. Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News...
MARGATE, FL
Click10.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating after a car crashed and then caught on fire late Monday night in Pembroke Pines, killing the driver. The crash happened around 11:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Sheridan Street, just west of Northwest 136th Avenue. According to Pembroke Pines police,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Click10.com

Man dies after shooting in Miami-Dade’s West Little River area

WEST LITTLE RIVER, Fla. – A man died after a shooting on Friday in Miami-Dade County’s West Little River neighborhood. The shooting was at about 6:20 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 82nd Street, according to Detective Chris Thomas, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department.
WEST LITTLE RIVER, FL
Click10.com

Margate police seeking missing 12-year-old girl

The Margate Police Department is seeking a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday. Police are searching for Serenity “Sasha” Anivin, who left her house at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Anivin was seen entering a white Toyota Highlander with another male and that the vehicle was...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

3-year-old boy dies after going into retention pond in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A 3-year-old boy who was pulled out of a retention pond in Homestead has died, police said. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene at an apartment complex in the area of Northeast Sixth Court and 21st Avenue, off Kendall Drive, just before 6:40 p.m., Friday. Homestead Police...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate 3-year-old boy’s drowning in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a 3-year-old boy’s drowning on Friday night in Homestead. The boy had been diagnosed with nonverbal autism. Capt. Fernando Morales, a spokesman for the Homestead Police Department, said officers responded to a gated community in the area of Northeast Sixth Street and Northeast 21st Terrace.
HOMESTEAD, FL
CBS Miami

Police investigate fatal, fiery crash in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

3 dead, 2 transported after crash on SR 836 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were taken to the hospital following a crash on State Road 836 in Northwest Miami-Dade. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Lexus sedan was traveling westbound in the area of Northwest 107th Avenue when it crashed into an SUV, at around 11:20 p.m., Saturday.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

FBI offers $25K reward to solve 2016 disappearance of mother, daughter

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Six years ago, Liliana Moreno and her 8-year-old daughter Daniella vanished in Miami-Dade County. Moreno left her mobile phone and purse inside her apartment in Doral. There were unfinished meal preparations. Her family from Colombia feared Daniella’s biological father, Gustavo Castaño, was to blame, but...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Man gunned down outside apartment building in Margate

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are investigating a fatal shooting that was reported late Monday night. According to authorities, police responded to an apartment complex at 5740 Lakeside Drive North around 11 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting. Police said officers arrived at the scene to find a...
MARGATE, FL

