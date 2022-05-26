14-year-old girl reported missing from northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A fiery crash shut down a portion of Sheridan Street in Pembroke Pines early Tuesday morning. The incident happened near 136th Avenue just a few miles east of I-75. The driver somehow lost control and ended up crashing into a palm tree in the median before it burst into flames. Police said it happened at around 11:20 p.m. When officers arrived, they observed the vehicle fully engulfed in flames in the center median of Sheridan Street. Pembroke Pines Fire Rescue personnel extinguished the flames and the driver was subsequently located a dead person inside the vehicle. Police said their initial investigation revealed that the driver was traveling westbound on Sheridan Street when she lost control of the vehicle, striking a palm tree in the center median. Authorities believe speeding and alcohol use may have been factors in this crash. During the overnight hours, portions of Sheridan Street were temporarily closed as our officers conducted their investigation. Both the East and Westbound lanes of Sheridan St. have since re-opened. The investigation continues.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO