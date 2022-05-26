ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

Truck stolen from Bedford County residence, police investigating

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m6Gq5_0frKyODb00

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– State police are investigating after a truck was stolen in April from a residence in Bedford County.

A 2002 black Ford F-150 was stolen from a house on Main Road in Colerain Township overnight on April 22, according to a press release. The truck is described to have some damage on the passenger side front windshield.

Police: DuBois man threatens to kill wife, faces charges

State police released the license plate number from the stolen truck as ZLN8860 but said that the suspect likely removed it or put a new plate on.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen vehicle is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Bedford County at (814)-623-6133.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Dubois, PA
County
Bedford County, PA
Bedford County, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Property Crime#State#The Wtaj Newsletter#Nexstar Media Inc
WTAJ

Search continues for missing Army vet from Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a New Paris army vet who reportedly went missing just before Easter. Jeffrey Taurianen, 33, was reported missing from Grasshopper Road in New Paris Borough as he was last seen walking on April 16 around 4:30 p.m. NEW DETAILS: It’s said that Taurianen has manic […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver who crashed into Indiana County school bus suspected of DUI

A man behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into a school bus Friday in Indiana County was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. State police said no injuries were reported among the driver and 13 students who were aboard the bus when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 286 in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
therecord-online.com

Two minor Injuries reported in Saturday Lock Haven car crash

LOCK HAVEN, PA – City police say two people suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash at N. Grove and E. Church Streets on Saturday morning. The police report said the crash occurred at 10:12 a.m. Saturday as a vehicle traveling south on Grove St failed to stop for a posted stop sign and struck a vehicle traveling east on E Church St. Police said the first car then traveled into a structure on the northeast corner of the intersection. Police said that driver was cited for the stop sign violation. Two passengers in the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for minor injuries, police said. No identities were listed in the police report.
LOCK HAVEN, PA
WJAC TV

PSP investigating death of Bedford child who was hospitalized for choking

Bedford Co., PA (WJAC) — State police in Bedford County are investigating the death of a child who passed away over the weekend after being hospitalized for choking. Troopers say on Saturday, police were dispatched to a private residence along First Street, in Everett Borough, for a report of a child who had been transported to UPMC Bedford for a choking hazard.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown man’s false reports lands him in jail for drug charges

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is behind bars after police said he called 911 for false claims while he had heroin, crack cocaine and a stack of cash on him. On Friday, May 27, around 8:47 p.m., Johnstown police were dispatched to the 600 block of Bedford Street after a caller, later […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
butlerradio.com

One Flown To Hospital After Rt. 228 Crash

One person suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash Tuesday morning in Middlesex Township. A call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 8:30 a.m. for a convertible car over an embankment in the 200 block of Route 228 East (or Glade Mill Road). However, the caller noted that...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy