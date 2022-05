Are you worried about the future of Bend — how growth and change may affect our community? Are you excited and committed to help the greater Bend area become the best it can be — both now and for coming generations? If so, please join the City Club of Central Oregon Tuesday, June 14 forum: Envisioning Bend’s Future. Our community nonprofit, Envision Bend, will be revealing the Bend Vision Project.

BEND, OR ・ 4 HOURS AGO