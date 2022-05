Dr DisRespect co-founded Midnight Society, which aims to produce a game publishing platform on the Polygon blockchain. Midnight Studio has been described as “the innovative new AAA gaming studio” co-founded by Dr DisRespect, one of Youtube’s and formerly Twitch’s top stars. Now apart from streaming, the real-life Guy Beahm would also like to become an influential figure in Web3, starting with a game publishing platform on the Polygon Blockchain through a collaboration with Polygon Studios. The objective is “to allow players to trade in-game items freely without incurring high transaction fees or negatively impacting the environment,” two aspects that many other NFT and Web3 applications and movements have been struggling with.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 HOURS AGO