Neeli Bendapudi has only been president of Penn State for a few weeks, but her work started long before she officially moved into her office on the second floor of Old Main. Appointed as Penn State’s 19th president by the Board of Trustees in December following three years at the University of Louisville, Bendapudi began a transitionary period in March. She’s visited the Commonwealth Campuses, and met with academic and administrative leaders, students, donors, community leaders and legislators.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO