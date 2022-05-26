ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Driver injured after running stop sign, hitting semi in Kansas City’s Northland

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Khq42_0frKxhl500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A driver is hospitalized after police say he ran a stop sign and hit the side of a semi.

The crash happened Thursday morning near N.E. 40th Street and N. Kimball Drive.

Investigators said the driver of a blue Ford Fusion was not wearing a seat belt when he hit the semi and suffered serious head injuries.

The driver of the semi did wear a seat belt and was not injured.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 2

Related
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Woman Dies in Roundabout Rollover

A Kansas City woman died after her truck crashed at a roundabout in Lafayette County Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2011 Ford truck, driven by 46-year-old Trinity A. Roberts of Kansas City, was at Highways 131 and 24 at 11:10 p.m., when the truck traveled off the roadway at a roundabout and overturned.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Accidents
FOX4 News Kansas City

Double shooting near Raytown-KC line leaves two injured

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. Monday evening in regard to a double shooting near the Raytown-Kansas City line. Police found two victims and the vehicle their vehicle in the 9000 block of E. 74th Street in Raytown. Police initially said the two victims were in critical condition after suffering […]
RAYTOWN, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

Three injured in Platte County motorcycle crash

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — Around 11:50 a.m., officers were called to a roundabout at MO 92 Highway and MO 45 Spur in regards to a crash that involved three motorcycles. The motorcycles were headed west on MO 92 Highway going into the roundabout. The first motorcycle crashed, causing a chain-reaction behind it. A 39-year old […]
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

Kansas City police investigate double shooting Monday night

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a double shooting Monday night. Police said officers were called about 8:15 p.m. to the 9000 block of East 74th Street and found two people suffering gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Authorities said the victims were taken to hospitals and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northland#Head Injuries#Traffic Accident#Ford Fusion#Nexstar Media Inc#Fox 4 Kansas City Wdaf Tv
kmmo.com

KC WOMAN KILLED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A 46-year-old Kansas City woman died in a rollover traffic crash in Lafayette County on Sunday, May 29. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as a vehicle, driven by Trinity Roberts, traveled off the roadway in a roundabout intersection and overturned. Roberts was pronounced deceased at...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Odessa man and teen injured in Johnson County ATV crash

JOHNSON COUNTY, Mo. — An Odessa man is moderately injured and his teen rider was treated for minor injuries at the scene after an four-wheeler crash in Johnson County, Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol report, Allen Hilburn, 38, failed to navigate a westbound curve at 1276...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
KMBC.com

OP police find baby in car after driver stopped going wrong way

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police found a baby in a vehicle after the driver was stopped going the wrong way on a highway. Police said the driver was moving slowly, staying under the speed limit but driving the wrong way on U.S. 69 Highway, Interstate 435 and then Interstate 35.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX4 News Kansas City

KC man charged in Kessler Park shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 21-year old Kansas City man has been charged in the shooting of a frisbee golfer at a frisbee golf tournament at Kessler Park on May 28, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Osman Igal faces charges of Assualt First Degree and Armed Criminal Action. According to court documents, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy