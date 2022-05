From her family- Taylor J. Skromme died May 24, 2022 in Palm Coast, FL doing what she loved, riding motorcycles with her friends. Everyone in Florida who owned a motorcycle to our daughter was her “Friend”. We are deeply saddened that her time here was cut so short. Her brother had earned his way to walk in his upcoming high school graduation this Sunday with his classmates. Taylor will not be there cheering him but she was always challenging him to do his best. She always had a way with words and people.

