Police: Video captures man shooting 4 walking to prom party

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say four people were shot Wednesday night as they walked to a prom party in the Mantua neighborhood.

WPVI-TV reports that just after 7 p.m. surveillance video captured a gunman who was reportedly on a bike when he fired the gunshots.

The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and a white mask over his face.

Youth, 16, charged with attempted murder in Pa. school stabbing

Police say the victims include a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, her 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man. The 19-year-old man remains in critical condition.

The other three victims are expected to survive their injuries. The suspect has not been arrested and police did not give a motive for the shootings.

