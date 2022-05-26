Police: Video captures man shooting 4 walking to prom party
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say four people were shot Wednesday night as they walked to a prom party in the Mantua neighborhood.
WPVI-TV reports that just after 7 p.m. surveillance video captured a gunman who was reportedly on a bike when he fired the gunshots.
The suspect is described as wearing all black clothing and a white mask over his face.Youth, 16, charged with attempted murder in Pa. school stabbing
Police say the victims include a 19-year-old man, a 19-year-old woman, her 34-year-old mother and a 60-year-old man. The 19-year-old man remains in critical condition.
The other three victims are expected to survive their injuries. The suspect has not been arrested and police did not give a motive for the shootings.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 6