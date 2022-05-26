ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Grandmother shot before Texas school shooting out of surgery, relative says

By Joshua Rhett Miller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The grandmother of Texas gunman Salvador Ramos , whom he shot and wounded before killing 21 at a nearby school, is “out of surgery,” a relative told The Post Thursday.

Celia Martinez Gonzales, 66, was in stable condition at a San Antonio hospital following the unspecified procedure Wednesday, her granddaughter said.

“I’m sorry I’ve been with my grandmother all day,” Shelby Celeste Salazar wrote in a message, adding that Gonzales was listed in stable condition.

“She will be needing many more surgeries in the weeks to come,” added Salazar. “She won’t be home anytime soon.”

Salazar, originally from Uvalde, said Gonzales had “raised” her like a daughter. Ramos, 18, who was fatally shot during Tuesday’s rampage by a responding Border Patrol unit, was like a “nephew” to Salazar, she said.

“But he is biologically my cousin,” she told The Post.

Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School after shooting his grandma Celia Martinez Gonzales.
ZUMAPRESS.com

Salazar said Ramos had a strained relationship with his mother, Adriana Reyes, while his father wasn’t a part of the teen’s life.

“No relationship with his father and as far as I know [Reyes] kicked him out, called the cops and made a huge scene,” Salazar’s message continued.

Reyes, meanwhile, has previously insisted her son wasn’t a “violent person” despite being “uneasy” about his “rage.”

Celia Martinez Gonzales’ granddaughter Shelby Celeste Salazar said her grandmother will require additional surgeries.
(Kevin C. Downs for The New York

“I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like ‘What are you up to?’” Reyes told ABC News . “He can be aggressive … if he really got mad.”

Ramos’ grandfather, Rolando Reyes, told The Post Wednesday he wasn’t aware how the teen acquired the two AR-style rifles prior to the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where two teachers and 19 students were gunned down. Seventeen others were also wounded.

Rolando Reyes said the attack erupted following a dispute between Salvador and his grandmother at the home where the three lived together on Diaz Street.

“She didn’t have no altercation with him, she kept to herself,” Reyes told The Post. “She wanted him to get his own phone … I can’t say whether he was planning to do this or not. That’s a question that’s going to haunt me for the rest of my life.”

Attempts to reach Rolando Reyes early Thursday were unsuccessful.

University Health in San Antonio tweeted Thursday that a 66-year-old woman was listed in serious condition. Three other patients, two 10-year-old girls and a 9-year-old girl, were in good condition, hospital officials said.

A relative of Salvador Ramos, described solely as a cousin, was “still sitting” at Gonzales’ bedside in the hospital Thursday, KENS-TV reported .

