ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

San Bernardino man arrested after police confiscate 17 firearms, including seven assault rifles

By Hyeyoon Alyssa Choi
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32eDCt_0frKwR7c00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jynqP_0frKwR7c00
San Bernardino police officers confiscated 17 firearms during a traffic stop on Sunday. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A 21-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested on multiple felony weapons violations after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered seven assault rifles, a shotgun, nine other firearms and 18 high-capacity magazines in the back of his truck.

Robert Andrew Medina has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, unlawfully possessing an assault weapon and possessing a machine gun, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Police Department.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Officers pulled over Medina's U-Haul box truck on a traffic violation about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Police Department. After discovering Medina had recently been arrested on a firearms violation, officers conducted a search of the truck and discovered the weapons.

One of the firearms was stolen and another had an altered serial number, police said.

Medina was arrested and charged in February with carrying a loaded firearm, a spokesperson at the San Bernardino district attorney’s office said. He was awaiting his court date in July for the misdemeanor when he was arrested over the weekend.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 25

Cathlene White
4d ago

ummm. go you think these were for recreational hunting or home security? Was this person subject to a backgroud check..or were all the guns stolen?

Reply
2
none of your business
4d ago

Doesn’t every weapon assault someone…..if used by someone else? Including rocks and hammers.

Reply
4
Related
Fontana Herald News

Fontana Police Department seizes narcotics, guns, stolen catalytic converters and tires

During the past week, the Fontana Police Department kept busy with search warrants and probation compliance checks which resulted in arrests. • The P.D.’s Rapid Response Team (RRT) served a search warrant for the sales of narcotics, and 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized along with stolen catalytic converters and packaging material. A convicted felon was arrested.
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: Suspect surrenders after hiding in bushes following pursuit

ONTARIO, Calif. - One person is in custody Sunday night after leading police on a pursuit from San Bernardino County into Los Angeles County. Reports from Ontario police came in shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday night, as officers chased a driver suspected of stealing a vehicle Initial reports had the driver going faster than 100 miles per hour along the 60 Freeway. Eventually, the driver made their way into the East Los Angeles and Boyle Heights areas, with Ontario Police still in pursuit.
ONTARIO, CA
CBS LA

Pair of stolen vehicle suspects arrested following pursuit through Ontario

Authorities were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle suspect in Ontario Sunday evening. Ontario Police Department officers attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, a maroon Chevy Suburban, after their automated license plate reader determined it was stolen. The suspect initially pulled over before taking off on Grove Street, just south of Holt Boulevard at around 9:37 p.m., prompting officers to engage in pursuit. As the chase continued, California Highway Patrol officers also joined once the suspect entered the 60 Freeway. After nearly two hours, the suspected exited the freeway onto surface streets in Boyle Heights. Sky9 over the scene showed the vehicle traveling at extremely high speeds, often driving on the wrong side of the road. The driver sideswiped a vehicle parked on the side of the road as well. At around 11 p.m., the driver jumped out of the vehicle -- as it kept moving -- and attempted to flee on foot. A woman occupant of the car was arrested promptly, and after a short time officers also detained the male driver. 
ONTARIO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Police#Assault Rifles#Assault Weapon#Law Enforcement#U Haul#The Police Department#Los Angeles Times
kyma.com

Two arrested for allegedly starting the Elk Fire

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - More than 400 acres were scorched giving firefighters trouble putting out the Elk Fire, but new details suggest the fire was intentionally started. When deputies arrived, they immediately identified an area where they believe the fire started. While driving to that spot, deputies noticed...
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

Authorities investigating home invasion robbery in Fairfax

Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Fairfax neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The incident was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at an apartment complex on W. 3rd Street, when a group of suspects were said to have entered one of the units -- while one of the tenants was home -- and stole several items of property before fleeing the scene. Los Angeles Police Department officers investigating the incident determined that somewhere between two and four suspects were involved. No injuries were reported. 
FAIRFAX, CA
Canyon News

Three Teenage Girls Overdose Inside Apartment

SANTA MONICA—Three teenage girls were hospitalized after apparently overdosing on an unknown substance inside an apartment on Tuesday, May 24. It is unknown at this time if fentanyl was the drug involved. At around 11 p.m., the father of one of three teenage girls – all 16-years-old – at...
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Bodycam video: San Bernardino Police chase robbery suspects through apartment complex

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested earlier this week for allegedly robbing multiple storage units in San Bernardino County, according to authorities. According to the San Bernardino Police Department, a caller reported the robberies last Wednesday, May 25, saying that the duo had cut the locks at a local storage facility, stealing items and loading them into the back of a U-Haul truck. The robberies were also apparently caught on surveillance cameras.
Key News Network

Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Traffic Collision and Officer-Involved Shooting

Ontario, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department vehicle pursuit ended in a traffic collision and officer-involved shooting late Friday evening, May 27, 2022. An Ontario Police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 7:37 p.m. in the area of Mission Boulevard and Magnolia Avenue in the city of Ontario. When the driver failed to stop, officers engaged in a pursuit with the suspect who led officers through the cities of Montclair and Pomona, according to Ontario PD.
ONTARIO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Felon is arrested after road rage incident is reported in Rialto

A felon was arrested after a road rage incident was reported in Rialto, according to the Rialto Police Department. Two officers were patrolling near Henry Elementary School when they observed a vehicle that was being driven erratically, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on May 27. After performing a...
americanmilitarynews.com

California homeowner fatally shoots burglary suspect in home

A Walnut homeowner fatally shot one of two suspected burglars following a break-in at his home early Saturday, authorities said. The incident began when residents heard footsteps around 4 a.m. inside the home in the 20000 block of East Country Hollow Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. When they went to check on the noise, the male homeowner was confronted by a man armed with a handgun.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Video Captures Fireworks, Man on Top of Street Sign at Street Takeover

A street takeover brought huge crowds, fireworks, and at least one person willing to climb to the top of a street sign to a Compton neighborhood Sunday night. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputies were alerted to the incident at Caldwell Street and Wilmington Avenue around 1:30 a.m. overnight into Monday.
COMPTON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge ‘Frustrated’ by Claim of Man Representing Himself on Attempted Murder Charge

RIVERSIDE, CA — After listening to the claims last Friday of pro per defendant Tyrone Gee—facing attempted murder charges in Riverside County Superior Court—Judge Jorge Hernandez expressed frustration, being unable to understand what the accused wanted him to do. The initial confusion began when Gee alleged he...
foxla.com

Police chase ends in deadly shooting near Pomona

POMONA, Calif. - A police chase took a deadly turn near Pomona late Friday night. The Ontario Police Department was trying to get a car to pull over near the intersection of West Mission Boulevard and South Magnolia Avenue in Ontario, but the suspect refused to stop, prompting a police chase. The chase went through parts of Ontario, parts of Montclair and into Pomona before the suspect crashed their car into another car with a person inside.
POMONA, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
305K+
Followers
62K+
Post
143M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy