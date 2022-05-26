San Bernardino man arrested after police confiscate 17 firearms, including seven assault rifles

San Bernardino police officers confiscated 17 firearms during a traffic stop on Sunday. (San Bernardino Police Department)

A 21-year-old San Bernardino man has been arrested on multiple felony weapons violations after police conducted a traffic stop and discovered seven assault rifles, a shotgun, nine other firearms and 18 high-capacity magazines in the back of his truck.

Robert Andrew Medina has been charged with carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, unlawfully possessing an assault weapon and possessing a machine gun, according to a statement from the San Bernardino Police Department.

He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bail.

Officers pulled over Medina's U-Haul box truck on a traffic violation about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Police Department. After discovering Medina had recently been arrested on a firearms violation, officers conducted a search of the truck and discovered the weapons.

One of the firearms was stolen and another had an altered serial number, police said.

Medina was arrested and charged in February with carrying a loaded firearm, a spokesperson at the San Bernardino district attorney’s office said. He was awaiting his court date in July for the misdemeanor when he was arrested over the weekend.

