Baltimore, MD

Mom knows best as former local star Jermaine Woods is named head women’s basketball coach at Coppin State

By Larry Rubama, The Virginian-Pilot
 4 days ago

Two months ago, Jermaine Woods contemplated his coaching career.

“When I first came into this business, I told my wife that after 10 years, I would be out of it if I wasn’t a head coach,” he said. “Well, this is year 10.”

But before deciding that it was time to move on, he had a long talk with his mother, Dinese Woods.

“I told my mom that I was finished coaching and ready to grow my trucking business,” he said. “She told me, ‘Relax, don’t stop coaching yet, anything is possible.’”

Mom was right. On Thursday, Woods was named the new women’s basketball coach at Coppin State. He replaces Laura Harper, who last month accepted the head coaching position at Towson.

“This opportunity is a dream come true,” said Woods, who has spent 10 seasons on the collegiate level, including the past two with the Eagles. “I’m beyond excited to lead Coppin State’s women’s basketball. God is so good. I want to thank my wife, Natasha, for believing in me and making the sacrifices so I could chase my dream.”

Woods was instrumental in helping the Eagles go from winning just two games two seasons ago to 15 this season.

Woods, 40, starred for Granby High and later at Christopher Newport University.

He coached boys basketball at Booker T. Washington and Maury high schools, and guided Bryant & Stratton in its inaugural men’s season.

He later transitioned into coaching girls basketball, and as the Commodores’ head coach, he compiled a 61-18 record and advanced to the region tournament regularly.

After Maury, he made stops at Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Wake Forest and Coppin State.

Now he’s a college head coach.

“Where I’m from, opportunities like this don’t come often,” he said. “I don’t take this assignment lightly and I will do everything to make everyone who had a part in my journey proud.”

