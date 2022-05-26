ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandy Moore Gives Menswear Suiting Feminine Twists With Mesh-Slit Pumps for ‘This is Us’ FYC Red Carpet

By Ashley Rushford
 5 days ago
Mandy Moore put a feminine touch on classic menswear suiting for the closing night of NBCUniversal’s FYC music event in Hollywood, Calif. on Wednesday night. The “This is Us” alum was joined on the black carpet by her husband Taylor Goldsmith and music composer Siddhartha Khosla and actress Jennifer Morrison.

Moore swapped her usual style of colorful dresses and fun prints for a sleek black pants suit by Thom Browne. The ensemble consisted of a sharp blazer jacket, button-down shirt and cropped flare-leg pants. She finished off the look with a thin tie and a white pocket square.

To complete her look, the “Candy” singer slipped into a pair of black pumps. The classic silhouette had a narrow, triangular mesh cutout on the toe and on the side of the heel. Pointy pumps remain as one of the most popular and timeless shoe styles due to its luxe and durable construction .

Moore is known for having a daring and vibrant sartorial sense . She has blossomed into a bonafide style star with her cool, yet polished take on trends. As for footwear, her shoe style is often sharp and vintage-inspired. The “Princess Diaries” star regularly wears neutral and jewel-toned strappy sandals and pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin and Manolo Blahnik on the red carpet. Her off-duty looks often feature Freda Salvador loafers, Birkenstock and J.W. Anderson slippers. Ugg and Eddie Bauer boots are also part of her casual wardrobe.

Put on a pair of black pumps for a refined appearance.

CREDIT: DSW

To Buy: Marc Fisher Carline 3 Pump, $60.

CREDIT: Macy's

To Buy: Steve Madden Daisie Pumps, $109 .

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump, $140 .

Discover Moore’s style evolution over the years in the gallery.

