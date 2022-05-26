Abilene PD investigating fatal crash at 15th and Grape intersection

ABILENE- One individual is dead after being involved in an early morning crash in Abilene. According to Abilene police, at 5:40 a.m., a crash on Grape and North 15th Street occurred between a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2022 Pontiac Grand Prix. The Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Grape Street when it crashed into the Pontiac Grand Prix which was traveling westbound on North 15th Street. The driver of the Grand Prix, 36-year-old Bobby Herrera, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries…

ABILENE, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO