Abilene, TX

Abilene PD investigating fatal crash at 15th and Grape intersection

 4 days ago
ABILENE, Texas — The Abilene Police Department's Traffic Division is investigating a fatal crash at the intersection of North 15th and Grape streets early Thursday. According to a release from the...

colemantoday.com

Coleman Police Report May 23-29

The Coleman Police Department has released the following Activity Report for May 23-29. The Officers of the Coleman Police Department responded to 42 calls for service. The following are some but not all of the calls. 1– Assault. 1– Criminal Mischief. 4– Crash. 3 – Theft.
COLEMAN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Second Gunshot Victim Assumed in College Hills Shooting Investigation

SAN ANGELO, TX – More details have been released on the shooting that occurred this past Wednesday in a College Hills neighborhood. The case has expanded to two shooting victims allegedly shot by Paul Zipper, 52. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, officers with the San Angelo...
FOX West Texas

San Angelo woman killed in two-vehicle crash Friday

TOM GREEN COUNTY, Texas — A 50-year-old San Angelo woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday evening on FM 2105 and Rust Road. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a Pontiac G5 GT, driven by Christopher Stephen Davidson, 30, of San Angelo was traveling south on Rust Road.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KIII TV3

Agencies recover 70 missing children in West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Homeland Security Investigations announced on May 25 it had completed a three week long operation along with several other agencies. "Operation Lost Souls" located and recovered 70 missing children in Midland, Ector, El Paso and Tom Green counties. This operation ran from the end of April to mid-May.
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Memorial Day Weekend Crash Kills One in Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, TX – One person was killed on Friday night in a crash in northern Tom Green County. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on May 27 at around 7:51 p.m., troopers with Texas DPS were dispatched to the intersection of FM 2105 and Rust Rd. for the report of major crash.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fugitive San Angelo Business Owner Subject of a Manhunt Arrested Friday

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man wanted for swindling customers out of hundreds of thousands of dollars was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Friday.   According to booking reports, Jordan Velez was booked into jail by Deputies at 9:34 a.m. Friday and is being held without bond.  A warrant for his arrest was issued Wednesday.   According to the TGCSO, Velez, age 36, is the owner of Viking Rentals Services and JC Asset Management in San Angelo. Velez is accused of theft of property involving heavy equipment rentals and sales.   After an investigation by the Criminal…
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man dies in Northside wreck, 12th fatal crash in city

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A local man died Thursday morning in a North Abilene car wreck. According to police, it was the 12th fatal crash and 16th crash death within Abilene city limits for the 2022 year. Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the Abilene Police Department (APD) responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash at […]
Bobby Herrera
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: May 30, 2022

Over the past 72 hours, 51 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Richard Keith Robertson, 38, of San Angelo, was booked into the Tom Green County jail on Sunday,...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Early Morning Crash in Abilene Claims One Victim

ABILENE- One individual is dead after being involved in an early morning crash in Abilene. According to Abilene police, at 5:40 a.m., a crash on Grape and North 15th Street occurred between a 2012 Ford Escape and a 2022 Pontiac Grand Prix. The Ford Escape was traveling northbound on Grape Street when it crashed into the Pontiac Grand Prix which was traveling westbound on North 15th Street. The driver of the Grand Prix, 36-year-old Bobby Herrera, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and the passenger, a 30-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries…
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Heavy smoke, flames in overnight fire at Abilene welding business

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An overnight fire about half-a-mile from Hardin-Simmons University caused tens of thousands of dollars in damages to a privately owned business early Friday morning. Just after 3:30 a.m. Friday, the Abilene Fire Department (AFD) responded to a fire in the 2400 block of North Treadaway Boulevard. AFD said it arrived to […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Street closures beginning Tuesday, May 31

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Starting Tuesday, May 31 there will be more street closures. College Hills Boulevard Project College Hills Boulevard, south of the intersection of College Hills and Oxford Avenue, will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for utility work. It is recommended for citizens traveling northbound to instead travel west on […]
BigCountryHomepage

Driver trapped in vehicle after crash in Abilene’s Lytle Area

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was trapped in their vehicle Tuesday evening, after colliding with another driver near Abilene’s Lytle Creek. KTAB/KRBC confirmed that two vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Oldham Lane and East South 11th Street. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital to assess injuries. One […]
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: One Person Shot at South Texas Elementary School

UVALDE, TX – Reports out of South Texas Tuesday indicate one person has been shot at an elementary school in Uvalde and the shooter is now in custody. According to reporters at the scene, the Robb Elementary school in Uvalde is on lockdown Tuesday as law enforcement is responding to an "active shooter."
UVALDE, TX
FOX West Texas

Wylie ISD enforces student safety

ABILENE, Texas — Safety is at the top of the list for many school districts after the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas. With recent tragedies in schools, some school districts are implementing additional safety measures to keep children safe. Wylie ISD has been offering teachers training to enhance security. This...
ABILENE, TX
