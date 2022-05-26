ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

Indiana State Police ask for help identifying bank robber

By Matt Christy
 4 days ago

AUBURN, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robber who walked into a northern Indiana bank and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

According to state police, the robbery occurred Thursday at around 10: 13 p.m. at a Farmers & Merchant Bank located at 403 Erie Pass in Auburn. Police said the suspect, described as a black male in his late 20s, walked into the bank and handed a teller a note demanding money and advising that he was armed. Police said no weapon was displayed, however, during the robbery.

Former Ind. police chief accused of stealing over $35K from evidence vault

Police described the wanted suspect as approximately 6′ 3″ with a thin build and wearing a red athletic style jacket and pants, a black ball cap and a black mask. He is believed to have fled the area in a silver passenger car.

Surveillance photos released by Indiana State Police

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police said, but the suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661 (option 8) and ask for Detective Jake Quick or Clint Hetrick.

#Indiana State Police#Bank Robbery#Robber#A Farmers Merchant Bank
